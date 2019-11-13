West Sonoma County teachers go on strike

SEBASTOPOL – The first bell rang at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, but dozens of Analy High School teachers and staff were outside on the picket line, circling a Main Street crosswalk with signs as they chanted for fair pay on the first day of a teachers strike.

“That first bell felt like a small little victory,” said Alex Wilson, a math teacher. “We’ve seen very minimal kids coming in. The first bell rings, it feels real.”

Wednesday’s protest was the culmination of a nearly yearlong process to renew a three-year contract for teachers in the West Sonoma County Union High School District, which includes Analy, El Molino and Laguna high schools, as well as a special education consortium.

More than 100 teachers and staff that serve communities in Sebastopol, Forestville and other parts of west county mobilized after efforts to salvage a deal and avert a strike Tuesday were unsuccessful, despite progress in multiple areas during the four-hour meeting, according to negotiators.

It was too early to tell if the district would request another trip to the bargaining table Wednesday, said Brian Miller, bargaining chair for the West Sonoma County Teachers Association.

The classrooms inside Analy High were mostly empty. Several students joined their teachers on the line in support, and estimates were that roughly 90% of the 1,200-person student body was absent, according to Lily Smedshammer, president of the association.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.