Subscribe

2 officials, teacher charged in autistic El Dorado Hills student’s death

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 13, 2019, 11:41AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PLACERVILLE — Prosecutors in Northern California have charged two private school administrators and a teacher with involuntary manslaughter in the November 2018 death of a 13-year-old autistic student.

The Sacramento Bee reports former Guiding Hands School site administrator Cindy Keller, Guiding Hands principal Staranne Meyers and teacher Kimberly Wohlwend will be arraigned Wednesday in Max Benson’s death.

District Attorney’s officials say attorneys for the three were cooperating with prosecutors.

Benson became unresponsive while being held in a "prone restraint" at the school and died a day later at a hospital.

State education regulators found evidence that staffers at the El Dorado Hills school used an unreasonable amount of force and put Benson in restraint for longer than necessary.

The school closed in February after state education officials de-certified it.

___

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine