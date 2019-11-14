A look back at wildfires in the Redwood Empire

1923 - Gurneville Fire* - The September blaze began above Armstrong Grove, threatened Guerneville and burned all the way to Jenner.

1923 - Sonoma Valley* - A fast moving September blaze leveled the town of Boyes Hot Springs and destroyed several structures in the Sonoma Valley towns of Sonoma Vista and Caliente Springs.

1966 - Cavedale Fire - A second fire near Cavedale Road in Sonoma fire struck the valley in 1966.

1996 - Fork Fire - burnt approximately 83,057 acres in Lake County. Much of the devastation was focused in the Mendocino National Forest.

2017 - Nuns Fire - burnt approximately 54 thousand acres (34,398 in Sonoma County and 20,025 in Napa County), destroyed 1,355 structures and took 3 lives

As the skies clear around Sonoma County, wildfires are fresh on the minds of residents affected by the Kincade fire.

The blaze, which was fully contained on Nov. 6, is the largest single fire in Sonoma County history, burning 77,758 acres and destroying 374 structures.

But the fire was not the “worst” in terms of deaths or structures destroyed. That title goes to the Tubbs fire in 2017, which took the lives of 22 proplr and leveled 5,643 structures.

Combined with the five other fires that ravaged the North Bay in 2017, the Tubbs, Nuns, Atlas, Redwood Valley, Pocket and Sulphur fires destroyed over 195,000 acres according to Cal Fire.

Other historic fires include the Valley fire which burned 76,067 acres in Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties in 2015; the North Pass fire which burned 41,983 acres in Mendocino County in 2012 and the Rumsey fire which burned 39,138 acres in Napa and Yolo counties in 2004. And that is just in the last 20 years.

As Gaye LeBaron reminded us in her column last week, wildfires are a common occurrence in the Redwood Empire and the the path that fires take through our community is often the same.

Sonoma County alone has four historic wildfire corridors including the Tubbs fire zone (scene of the Hanley fire in 1966), Sonoma Valley (scene of the Cavedale fire in 1925 and 1966), the Geysers (with fires in 1988, 1991, 1999, 2004 and 2019) and the Guerneville area (hit by major fires in 1923, 1961, and 1981) to name a few.

Click through our gallery above to explore some of the other historic wildfires that have blazed through the Redwood Empire (Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Napa and Yolo counties).

