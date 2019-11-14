A look back at wildfires in the Redwood Empire
Historic North Coast Wildfires
2019 - Kincade Fire - largest fire in Sonoma County history, burnt approximately 77,758 acres in Sonoma County, destroyed 374 structures.
2018 - Mendocino Complex - burnt approximately 459,123 acres in Mendocino, Lake, Colusa & Glen Counties; destroyed 280 structures and took 1 life.
2017 - Tubbs Fire - burnt approximately 36,807 acres in Sonoma and Napa Counties, destroyed 5,636 structures and took 22 lives.
2017 - Nuns Fire - burnt approximately 54 thousand acres (34,398 in Sonoma County and 20,025 in Napa County), destroyed 1,355 structures and took 3 lives
2017 - Atlas Fire - burnt approximately 51,624 acres in Napa and Solano Counties, destroyed 120 structures and took 6 lives.
2017 - Redwood Valley Fire - burnt approximately 36,523 acres in Mendocino County, destroyed 546 structures and took 9 lives
2017 - Pocket Fire - burnt approximately 14,225 acres in Sonoma County, destroyed 6 structures.
2017 - Sulphur Fire - burnt approximately 2,207 acres in Lake County, destroyed 162 structures.
(TOTAL 2017 North Bay fires - 195,768 acres)
2015 - Valley Fire - burnt approximately 76,067 acres in Lake, Napa and Sonoma County, destroyed 1,955 structures and took 4 lives.
2012 - North Pass Fire - burnt approximately 41,983 acres in Mendocino County.
2004 - Rumsey Fire - burnt approximately 39,138 acres in Napa and Yolo counties.
2004 - Geysers Fire - started around Geyserville and burnt approximately 12,525 acres and destroyed 33 structures in Lake County.
1996 - Fork Fire - burnt approximately 83,057 acres in Lake County. Much of the devastation was focused in the Mendocino National Forest.
1996 - Porter Creek Fire - burnt approximately 300 acres in Sonoma County.
1981 - Atlas Peak Fire - burnt approximately 23 thousand acres in Napa County.
1981 - Cow Mountain Fire - burnt approximately 25,534 acres in Lake and Mendocino counties.
1978 - Creighton Ridge Fire - burnt over 11,000 acres in Sonoma County.
1966 - Cavedale Fire - A second fire near Cavedale Road in Sonoma fire struck the valley in 1966.
1964 - Hanly Fire - burnt approximately 52,700 acres in Sonoma and Napa Counties. 84 homes, 24 summer cabins and countless farm buildings destroyed including the historic Tubbs Mansion.
1964 - Nunns Canyon Fire - burnt approximately 7,000 acres in Sonoma County.
1961 - Guerneville Fire - burnt approximately 5,800 acres, destroying several structures including 18 homes and $500,000 worth of timber.
1925 - Cavedale Fire - burnt several acres in Sonoma Valley.
1923 - Sonoma Valley* - A fast moving September blaze leveled the town of Boyes Hot Springs and destroyed several structures in the Sonoma Valley towns of Sonoma Vista and Caliente Springs.
1923 - Gurneville Fire* - The September blaze began above Armstrong Grove, threatened Guerneville and burned all the way to Jenner.
-Source: CAL Fire and Press Democrat reports
*Official name unknown.
As the skies clear around Sonoma County, wildfires are fresh on the minds of residents affected by the Kincade fire.
The blaze, which was fully contained on Nov. 6, is the largest single fire in Sonoma County history, burning 77,758 acres and destroying 374 structures.
But the fire was not the “worst” in terms of deaths or structures destroyed. That title goes to the Tubbs fire in 2017, which took the lives of 22 proplr and leveled 5,643 structures.
Combined with the five other fires that ravaged the North Bay in 2017, the Tubbs, Nuns, Atlas, Redwood Valley, Pocket and Sulphur fires destroyed over 195,000 acres according to Cal Fire.
Other historic fires include the Valley fire which burned 76,067 acres in Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties in 2015; the North Pass fire which burned 41,983 acres in Mendocino County in 2012 and the Rumsey fire which burned 39,138 acres in Napa and Yolo counties in 2004. And that is just in the last 20 years.
As Gaye LeBaron reminded us in her column last week, wildfires are a common occurrence in the Redwood Empire and the the path that fires take through our community is often the same.
Sonoma County alone has four historic wildfire corridors including the Tubbs fire zone (scene of the Hanley fire in 1966), Sonoma Valley (scene of the Cavedale fire in 1925 and 1966), the Geysers (with fires in 1988, 1991, 1999, 2004 and 2019) and the Guerneville area (hit by major fires in 1923, 1961, and 1981) to name a few.
Click through our gallery above to explore some of the other historic wildfires that have blazed through the Redwood Empire (Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Napa and Yolo counties).
