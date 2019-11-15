Fort Bragg fishing vessel suddenly lay on its side and went down, losing one on board

There had been no obvious sign of trouble, no advance warning, in the moments before the Miss Hailee suddenly began to tilt onto its side during a routine fishing trip off the North Coast last weekend, according to Brian Kelley, whose family owns the commercial vessel.

Then, for reasons still unknown, the boat capsized and sank so quickly the four people on board barely had time to escape with two survival suits and two life vests to divide between them, Kelley said.

The resulting loss of a young deckhand, Arnulfo “Amigo” Santiago, has left members of the tight-knit fishing community grief-stricken, as people around Fort Bragg’s Noyo Harbor mourn a hard worker and friend.

The three others, including a federal fisheries observer and another deckhand, survived the Nov. 9 accident some 20 miles west of Jenner, though longtime boat Capt. Leo Vargas is still recovering from severe hypothermia, his father said.

Vargas, 60, had no immersion suit to wear and waited unprotected for about 90 minutes in the frigid ocean for rescuers to arrive. The other two, whose names have not been made public, fared better, as they had thick neoprene dry suits on.

Vargas hasn’t wanted to talk about the incident since returning home from Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital earlier this week, said his father, Leo Vargas Sr.

After most of a lifetime on the water, he’s struggling with losing a member of his crew under circumstances no one can yet explain.

“He was worried about the crew,” Vargas Sr. said. “He tried to keep them all together. He said, I think, they kind of drifted apart, or something like that. Right now he’s not willing to talk about it at all.”

The accident has proved a sobering tragedy for members of the North Coast fishing fleet and a reminder of the vagaries that rule existence on the ocean, often beyond the control of mere mortals, several boat captains said.

“Freak accidents happen every day” in the fishing industry, said Scott Hockett, a commercial fisherman and owner of Noyo Fish Company restaurant.

The Miss Hailee, a 54-foot wooden vessel, was built in Fort Bragg in 1970 and long served the Kelley family. It is owned by Richard Kelley and other family partners, said his son, Brian Kelley.

Kelley was reluctant to discuss the accident and said he is deeply distressed about all of it, but particularly how deeply he knows this is troubling the skipper and how painful it is to lose his friend.

“I don’t care about the boat,” he said. “I care about losing my friend.”

He disputed reports from the U.S. Coast Guard that a large wave had capsized the boat, and said something else must have gone awry — possibly “something we didn’t see.”

He also said that ocean conditions that had been described as “rough” were moderate for someone with extensive fishing experience like those on board the Miss Hailee on Saturday.

But he said the shock and mystery of what happened has left “everyone shaking their head.”

“I think there was something that was just not seen there,” he said.

The crew had reportedly fished off Fort Bragg first before heading south to top off their load when trouble struck around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

When the vessel suddenly lay on its side, Vargas tried to right it while the observer and perhaps others tried to grab flotations and throw them in the water as the boat quickly sank, sending them all into the drink. An electronic satellite distress signal likely activated by contact with the water eventually made its way to the Coast Guard’s Sector San Francisco at 3:42 p.m., officials said.