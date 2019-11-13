High‑speed chase ends in arrest at gunpoint in downtown Healdsburg

A lengthy, high‑speed police chase into downtown Healdsburg during the lunch hour Wednesday ended at the city’s new roundabout with an arrest at gunpoint.

Santa Rosa police hit the suspect’s vehicle with a patrol SUV as the suspect slowed to navigated the roundabout, according to an initial chase report.

The maneuver, often used in such pursuits, typically causes a vehicle to spin and stop. Just before 12:40 p.m., officers took a passenger and driver out of the vehicle at gunpoint, ending the miles‑long chase, according to scanner reports.

The chase included speeds of 80‑90 mph, with officers reporting light traffic and then moderate traffic as the chase closed in on Healdsburg. Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies also were on the chase, as well as the sheriff’s helicopter.

It wasn’t clear initially where the pursuit started but scanner reports indicated it went along Trenton and Eastside roads to Old Redwood Highway, where the pursuit passed underneath Highway 101 and continued into town on Healdsburg Avenue. At times, the suspect was crossing double yellow lines to pass traffic, including on Healdsburg’s two‑lane Memorial bridge over the Russian River, officers reported.

The roundabout is the city of Healdsburg new addition to traffic control leading into downtown.

Further details weren’t available early Wednesday afternoon. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.