Mendocino County is a perfect December destination

Silver’s at the Wharf: A lively bar and eatery serving fresh seafood, from oysters to Dungeness crab, salmon, and more locally caught fare. The fishing fleet sails past the dining room windows. 32260 N. Harbor Drive, Noyo Harbor, Fort Bragg; 707-964-4283; wharf-restaurant.com.

Stanford Inn by the Sea: A huge heated swimming pool inside a leafy solarium is a wintertime attraction at this riverside inn, where llamas and horses graze in the meadows and guests are encouraged to explore the gardens. Elegantly outfitted rooms have fireplaces, and private decks with ocean views; dogs are welcome. Organic, all-vegetarian menu at the on-site Ravens restaurant. 44850 Comptche Ukiah Road, Mendocino; 707-937-5615; stanfordinn.com.

Little River Inn: Above Van Damme State Park Beach, an upscale inn with ocean-view rooms and cottages. Restaurant/bar in the circa-1850 main house, plus a spa and nine-hole golf course. 7901 N. Highway 1, Little River; 707-937-5942; littleriverinn.com.

Hints of the holidays are showing up in the towns and villages of Mendocino County, right now. Strings of lights are twinkling, fireplaces crackling, and the welcome mat is out for weekenders seeking a getaway to the North Coast. Some just want to toast their tootsies and sip hot toddies in snug bed-and-breakfast inns, while stalwart souls will stroll the windy, surf-tossed beaches, to breathe in refreshing, smoke-free air.

Leah and Justin Myers, Kincade fire evacuees from Healdsburg, found the village of Mendocino “Very rural, peaceful ... and welcoming, which is just what we needed while the fire raged back home. Fortunately, the town is quite dog-friendly, since we brought our Lab, Kiwi.

“We walked the headlands above the sea, from where we saw a lot of seals and watched for whales, and we also rambled around nearby Point Cabrillo Light Station. Soothing my worries were the seals, seabirds, crashing waves, mysterious tide pools, and great views of the lighthouse.”

From Highway 1, the small town of Mendocino floats like a mirage on a wooded bluff, high above the mouth of the Big River where it enters the Pacific. Built more than a century ago by loggers and sea captains who sailed from New England around Cape Horn, Cape Cod-style saltbox houses, Victorian-era mansions and steepled churches line the narrow lanes. Houses with fancy filigree and wide verandas are now hotels and inns, while sailors’ cottages house quaint shops and art galleries guarded by picket fences and rampant, old-fashioned gardens.

Trail maps of state and country parks, and the region, are handed out at the Mendocino visitors center in the sunny yellow, circa-1850 Ford House on Main Street. Here you can purchase guidebooks and tide tables, and see a scale model of the town in the 1890s, showing dozens of water towers that existed at that time; today’s skyline is defined by several remaining towers. Picnic tables on the cliff-top behind the house are perfect perches from which to watch for California gray whales, which cruise close to the coastline in the winter months, migrating from Alaska, south to the warm lagoons of Baja.

Other places from which to whale-watch are the window seats at the Gallery Bookshop, and the lineup of telescopes aimed out to sea from the Out of This World science store.

Across the street from the visitors center, next to a tall water tower, is the Kelley House Museum, built in 1852. Among historical photos here are those of burly loggers hand-sawing massive redwood trees, which were shipped from here during the Gold Rush, down the coast to the burgeoning city of San Francisco.

Where dogs are VIPs

Leah Myers said, “At MacCallum House hotel, we were in the Napoleon Suite, where they set up a nice dog bed. Dogs are allowed on the wrap-around porch at the main house, and in the gardens, and Kiwi had a ball there. One night, we lost track of her during our after-dinner cocktails, then found her socializing in the kitchen with the employees.”

Another dog-friendly place, just north up Highway 1 near Fort Bragg, is the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, where thousands of multicolored lights and elaborate decorations are in place for the annual Festival of Lights (Nov. 29 to Dec. 22, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings). Thousands of revelers will enjoy live music, food and libations, and merriment, in this 47-acre, enchanted kingdom of magnificent trees, and seasonal plantings, with rhododendrons, magnolias and camellias blooming now.