Mendocino County is a perfect December destination

KAREN MISURACA
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 17, 2019, 1:47AM
November 17, 2019, 1:47AM

Visiting Mendocino County

Where to stay

Glendeven Inn and Lodge: Twenty luxurious rooms with fireplaces, a spa, and big breakfasts. Roaming livestock, ocean views, lush gardens; adults only. 8205 N. Highway 1, Little River; 800-822-4536; glendeven.com.

Little River Inn: Above Van Damme State Park Beach, an upscale inn with ocean-view rooms and cottages. Restaurant/bar in the circa-1850 main house, plus a spa and nine-hole golf course. 7901 N. Highway 1, Little River; 707-937-5942; littleriverinn.com.

Stanford Inn by the Sea: A huge heated swimming pool inside a leafy solarium is a wintertime attraction at this riverside inn, where llamas and horses graze in the meadows and guests are encouraged to explore the gardens. Elegantly outfitted rooms have fireplaces, and private decks with ocean views; dogs are welcome. Organic, all-vegetarian menu at the on-site Ravens restaurant. 44850 Comptche Ukiah Road, Mendocino; 707-937-5615; stanfordinn.com.

Where to eat

Flow: Bird’s-eye views across the headlands and the sea from the deck and the glassed-in dining room. 45040 Main St., Mendocino; 707-937-3569; mendocinoflow.com.

Silver’s at the Wharf: A lively bar and eatery serving fresh seafood, from oysters to Dungeness crab, salmon, and more locally caught fare. The fishing fleet sails past the dining room windows. 32260 N. Harbor Drive, Noyo Harbor, Fort Bragg; 707-964-4283; wharf-restaurant.com.

Cafe Beaujolais: Since 1968, in an 1893 farmhouse serving French-inspired farm/ocean to table cuisine. In the lush gardens on weekends, pizza from a wood-fired oven. 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino; 707-937-5614;

Information

Visit Mendocino: Calendar of events, visitor’s guide, maps and information about lodgings, parks and tourist attractions. 866-466-3636; VisitMendocino.com.

Ford House Museum and Visitor Center: Mendocino Headlands State Park. 45035 Main St., Mendocino; 707-937-5397; mendoparks.org/visitor-centers.

Hints of the holidays are showing up in the towns and villages of Mendocino County, right now. Strings of lights are twinkling, fireplaces crackling, and the welcome mat is out for weekenders seeking a getaway to the North Coast. Some just want to toast their tootsies and sip hot toddies in snug bed-and-breakfast inns, while stalwart souls will stroll the windy, surf-tossed beaches, to breathe in refreshing, smoke-free air.

Leah and Justin Myers, Kincade fire evacuees from Healdsburg, found the village of Mendocino “Very rural, peaceful ... and welcoming, which is just what we needed while the fire raged back home. Fortunately, the town is quite dog-friendly, since we brought our Lab, Kiwi.

“We walked the headlands above the sea, from where we saw a lot of seals and watched for whales, and we also rambled around nearby Point Cabrillo Light Station. Soothing my worries were the seals, seabirds, crashing waves, mysterious tide pools, and great views of the lighthouse.”

From Highway 1, the small town of Mendocino floats like a mirage on a wooded bluff, high above the mouth of the Big River where it enters the Pacific. Built more than a century ago by loggers and sea captains who sailed from New England around Cape Horn, Cape Cod-style saltbox houses, Victorian-era mansions and steepled churches line the narrow lanes. Houses with fancy filigree and wide verandas are now hotels and inns, while sailors’ cottages house quaint shops and art galleries guarded by picket fences and rampant, old-fashioned gardens.

Trail maps of state and country parks, and the region, are handed out at the Mendocino visitors center in the sunny yellow, circa-1850 Ford House on Main Street. Here you can purchase guidebooks and tide tables, and see a scale model of the town in the 1890s, showing dozens of water towers that existed at that time; today’s skyline is defined by several remaining towers. Picnic tables on the cliff-top behind the house are perfect perches from which to watch for California gray whales, which cruise close to the coastline in the winter months, migrating from Alaska, south to the warm lagoons of Baja.

Other places from which to whale-watch are the window seats at the Gallery Bookshop, and the lineup of telescopes aimed out to sea from the Out of This World science store.

Across the street from the visitors center, next to a tall water tower, is the Kelley House Museum, built in 1852. Among historical photos here are those of burly loggers hand-sawing massive redwood trees, which were shipped from here during the Gold Rush, down the coast to the burgeoning city of San Francisco.

Where dogs are VIPs

Leah Myers said, “At MacCallum House hotel, we were in the Napoleon Suite, where they set up a nice dog bed. Dogs are allowed on the wrap-around porch at the main house, and in the gardens, and Kiwi had a ball there. One night, we lost track of her during our after-dinner cocktails, then found her socializing in the kitchen with the employees.”

Another dog-friendly place, just north up Highway 1 near Fort Bragg, is the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, where thousands of multicolored lights and elaborate decorations are in place for the annual Festival of Lights (Nov. 29 to Dec. 22, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings). Thousands of revelers will enjoy live music, food and libations, and merriment, in this 47-acre, enchanted kingdom of magnificent trees, and seasonal plantings, with rhododendrons, magnolias and camellias blooming now.

Year round, visitors in the gardens stroll to the Cliff House, a sheltered cottage on a cliff top above waves thundering against jagged pinnacles and across the cove below — all part of the California Coastal National Monument. Sea lions provide the entertainment as they “haul out” onto the rocks, while murres, pelicans, cormorants, and gulls whirl in the salty air. From here and all along the Mendocino coastline, blazing orange and red sunsets are legendary in the wintertime.

Sunsets, whale watching and driftwood gathering are popular at Greenwood Creek State Beach, where herons stalk around in the reedy stream that runs into the sea. Above it all is the Elk Cove Inn, where a Victorian-era main house and Craftsman-style cottages are cozy retreats. Twin lounge chairs, poufy down comforters and a wood stove are warming in the Bavarian Cottage, where bay windows frame the beach and monumental Gunderson Rock, lashed by crashing waves.

Just south of Mendocino overlooking the mouth of the Albion River, the bar at the Albion River Inn is famous for their wine list and whiskey selection. The bartender-sommelier, Mark Bowery, said, “When I arrived at the inn back in 1991, we had the same dozen whiskeys that every other bar in the U.S. had. I believed that ‘if you build it, they will come,’ and eventually they did. Today, we have 220 whiskeys, along with 250 other spirits and over 450 wines.”

The Albion River Bridge towers over a once thriving loggers’ port that bustled in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Low tide reveals 1,200-foot-long rails that carried redwood logs to waiting lumber schooners. the only wooden bridge still standing on Highway 1, the bridge is 1,000 feet long and 170 feet high, constructed in 1944. Far below, protected by surrounding cliffs, the Albion River Campground and Marina, and a narrow beach, are protected spots from which to watch the explosive breakers.

Holiday shopping

On the second Saturday of each month, shops, galleries and the Mendocino Art Center are open in the evenings for shopping, with snacks and wine offered. On Dec. 14, live music, candlelight, hot cider and mulled wine will add to that holiday feeling. It’s already looks a lot like Christmas at the Astoria Home Store, which is chockablock with glimmering decor and gifts galore. Handmade truffles and toffee are wrapped and ribboned at the Mendocino Chocolate Factory, and the Mendocino Jams and Preserves shop is packaging up its signature crates of jams and chutneys.

Near Fort Bragg, the Glass Fire Gallery specializes in dazzling blown glass home accessories, sculptures, and jewelry, and translucent, spectacular “jellyfish” chandeliers in spectacular colors. Tuckered shoppers repair to the North Coast Brewing Co. in town, which has a busy, year-round calendar of live jazz, and with Christmas carolers scheduled for December 13. Known for their barrel-aged ales and seasonal brews like cranberry-quince Berliner Weisse, the pub and restaurant are packed with locals most nights.

An hour’s drive inland in Ukiah, Christmas shopping is already underway at the Crow’s Nest, where a splendiferous display of ornaments and gifts, and especially kitchen wares, are on offer. At another shop, The Habitat of Ukiah, this year’s trees are nature-oriented, adorned with white owls and vivid red birds, frosted pinecones and evergreen garlands.

Ukiah is a popular, year-round destination for wine country explorers, and the town is also famous for the Grace Hudson Museum and Sun House. In a parklike setting on Main Street in a 1911 California Craftsman-style home, the museum displays a large collection of Native American baskets and artifacts. Exceptional here are Hudson’s paintings of Pomo Indians, which she created at end of the 19th century.

On Dec. 6, the museum’s Holiday Open House will feature local vendors offering crafts and art, food, and holiday decorations, while Santa and his carolers promise a warm, festive mood. The museum also co-hosts the annual Caminata de Luces, when visitors follow a path lined with hundreds of glowing paper lanterns, called luminarias — an unforgettable scene.

Departing from Willits since 1885, the historic Skunk Train has rumbled along a track through towering redwood groves, over trestle bridges, through tunnels, and into the Noyo River canyon. On December weekends, festooned with garlands and lights, the Skunk turns into a “Magical Christmas Train,” complete with cookies and cocoa, reindeer games, singalongs, costumed elves, and personal visits with St. Nick himself.

Warm in wintertime

When icy seas boil below the headlands in Mendocino, a window table in the bar of the Mendocino Hotel is a cozy spot for overlooking the foaming waves as they crash against the craggy, forested bluff on the far side of the Big River. As weekenders wonder when they can come back to Mendocino County, a low fire crackles in the century-old, cast iron Dutch fireplace, a curious relic of Romanesque and Art Nouveau style.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the location of Albion and the Skunk Train’s route.

