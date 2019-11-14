Leaked Stephen Miller emails suggest Trump's point man on immigration promoted white nationalism

In the lead-up to the 2016 election, White House aide Stephen Miller sought to promote white nationalism, far-right extremist ideas and anti-immigrant rhetoric through the conservative site Brietbart, according to a report released Tuesday by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The report is the first installment in a series that draws on more than 900 leaked emails that Miller sent to a Breitbart writer over a 15-month period between 2015 and 2016. The report describes Miller's emails as overwhelmingly focused on race and immigration and characterizes him as obsessed with ideas like "white genocide" (a conspiracy theory associated with white supremacists) and sharply curbing immigration by nonwhites.

In the wake of the news Tuesday, at least one member of Congress, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called for Miller to resign.

Miller did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said via email that she hasn't seen the report, but she called the SPLC "an utterly-discredited, long-debunked far-left smear organization."

"They are beneath public discussion, even in The Washington Post," Grisham said of the civil-rights nonprofit.

Among the more damming email exchanges highlighted in the SPLC report is one that shows Miller directing a Breitbart reporter to aggregate stories from the white supremacist journal American Renaissance, or "AmRen," for stories that emphasize crimes committed by immigrants and nonwhites. In another, Miller is apparently upset that Amazon removed Confederate flag merchandise from its marketplace in the wake of the 2015 Charleston church massacre. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also owns The Post.) Others reportedly show him promoting "The Camp of Saints," a racist French novel popular among white nationalists.

The SPLC's report indicates that Miller was widely successful in molding the race- and immigration-focused stories that appeared on Brietbart. It repeated details of how an email from Miller corresponded to a related article later appearing on the site.

The trove of emails was provided to the SPLC by Katie McHugh, a former Breitbart writer and editor who exchanged scores of messages with Miller during his time transitioning from a press aide for then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., to a senior adviser with then-candidate Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Breitbart fired McHugh in 2017 over anti-Muslim tweets; McHugh has since denounced her association with white nationalism and the far right.

"[McHugh] is well aware of the risks she took in giving us the material and confirming information," Hayden said. "I think that's incredibly brave."

The SPLC shared with The Post seven pages of emails that are directly referenced in the report by SPLC investigative reporter Michael Edison Hayden.

The Post has not independently verified the emails, and McHugh could not be reached for comment. SPLC investigative reporter Michael Edison Hayden told The Post that he reached out to McHugh earlier this year as she was formerly on the periphery of several extremist groups he was following. McHugh was familiar with his work, Hayden said, and mentioned having materials she wanted to show him. After allowing him to view the emails on what Hayden recalled was "a very old computer," McHugh ultimately decided to release the emails to him.

"What Stephen Miller sent to me in those emails has become policy at the Trump administration," McHugh said, according to the SPLC.

Several years on from the email exchanges, Miller is likely at the height of his power within the West Wing. As The Post previously reported, Miller is one of Trump's longest-tenured advisers - along with Kellyanne Conway and Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law, Jared Kushner - and the most influential adviser shaping the Trump administration's immigration policies.