West Sonoma County teachers strike enters second day

More than 100 teachers remained on the picket line Thursday morning, marking the second day of a strike that has emptied classrooms in parts of west Sonoma County as contract talks remain stagnant.

The union representing teachers in the West Sonoma County Union High School District, which primarily serves communities in Sebastopol and Forestville, said neither side has requested another trip to the bargaining table.

Emergency negotiations were productive Tuesday, but ultimately failed to avert the strike.

District officials said Wednesday that nearly 30 substitutes were hired to hold classes at Analy, El Molino and Laguna high schools, as well as a special education consortium where multiple assistant teachers that operate under a separate contract have filled in so far.

“We would not be surprised if this went at least three days before the district was willing to reach out to us,” said Lily Smedshammer, president of the West Sonoma County Teachers Association.

Attempts to reach Superintendent Toni Beal Thursday morning were unsuccessful.

There were no official attendance counts available from the district Thursday, but most students have been absent since the strike began. Many have picketed alongside their teachers.

At least 85% of students missed class at each campus during the first day. The majority of empty seats were at Analy where 91% of its 1,115 students were absent Wednesday.

Since district funding is tied to attendance, Beal said they lost approximately $85,000 the first day.

Elected officials have joined the teachers to show their support since the strike began. Supervisor Lynda Hopkins spoke at a rally at Sebastopol Plaza Wednesday where 350 teachers and their supporters gathered. State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, is expected to speak at Analy Thursday afternoon.

Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Victoria Fleming, a clinical social worker, also joined teachers on the picket line Thursday, according to a post on the union’s Facebook page.

Smedshammer said she was not aware of any strikebreakers that have returned to work yet.

“It’s really painful for teachers to make the decision to leave the classroom,” she said. “It has to be for a very important cause. This has built over the last few years and reached a breaking point.”

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.