Subscribe

10 Democrats qualify for next week’s presidential debate

BILL BARROW
ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 14, 2019, 12:53PM
Updated 38 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

ATLANTA — Ten Democratic presidential candidates have qualified for next Wednesday’s debate in Atlanta.

The Democratic National Committee has confirmed the participants who have met polling and grassroots fundraising thresholds.

They are: former Vice President Joe Biden; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; California Sen. Kamala Harris; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; billionaire activist Tom Steyer of California; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang of New York.

That means there’ll be two fewer candidates on stage than there were for the October debate in Ohio.

Former Obama administration housing chief Julián Castro is among the candidates who have fallen short of the benchmarks for this latest debate.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine