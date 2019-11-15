Subscribe

Santa Rosa man ID’d as motorcyclist who died in SMART train collision

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 14, 2019, 4:57PM
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed Wednesday afternoon after he struck a SMART train on Guerneville Road as Jacob Flynn, 41, of Santa Rosa.

Flynn was riding his motorcycle at a high rate of speed east on Guerneville Road approaching the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit tracks near North Dutton Avenue at about 3:55 p.m., according to Santa Rosa police. The commuter rail system crossing gate arms were down so a southbound train could pass through the intersection for its scheduled stop at the Santa Rosa North Station, backing up traffic along the roadway.

It was then that, for unknown reasons, Flynn crossed over to the westbound lanes and collided with one of the rear cars of the train. He made no attempt to stop his motorcycle before the collision, and a fire started on the motorcycle and a lower portion of the rail car as a result of the crash, police said.

Good Samaritans pulled Flynn from the burning motorcycle, which exploded moments after he was removed from the wreckage, according to a train passenger who witnessed the incident. Responding firefighters worked to put out the flames quickly, but Flynn died at the crash site as a result of his injuries.

Reached by phone Thursday, Flynn’s family requested privacy at this time.

All SMART safety equipment appeared to be working properly at the time of the crash, police said. Flynn’s death marked the seventh collision fatality involving the SMART train this year, and the 11th since the system launched service in August 2017.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

