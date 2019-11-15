Subscribe

Sacramento melee protesters agree to lesser charges

DON THOMPSON
ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 14, 2019, 5:35PM

SACRAMENTO — Three protesters have entered no contest pleas to lesser charges stemming from a wild 2016 melee with white supremacists that injured at least 14 people at the California state Capitol.

They include prominent San Francisco Bay Area anti-fascist leader Yvonne Felarca. She goes by Yvette Felarca while leading and speaking for the group known as BAMN, which stands for by any means necessary.

Felarca, Porfirio Paz and Michael Williams entered the pleas Thursday to misdemeanor charges of unlawful assembly. The charges will be dismissed in 18 months if they complete 90 hours of community service and engage only in peaceful protests.

They initially faced felony charges including assault and inciting and participating in a riot.

The lone white supremacist charged in the case was sentenced in July to four years in prison.

