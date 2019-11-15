Rough transcript of first Trump-Zelenskiy call released

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday released the summary transcript of an April congratulatory call with Ukraine President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the latest salvo in the White House struggle to blunt Democrats’ contention that Trump abused his power in calling on a foreign leader to involve himself in the U.S. presidential election.

The move by the White House is certain to be framed by Democrats as an attempt to muddy the waters of the House impeachment inquiry into whether the president improperly pressured the Eastern European leader to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The 16-minute call, which the president placed from Air Force One flying back to Washington after a weekend at his Florida resort, makes no mention of Biden or corruption, though it is filled with flattery from the new Ukrainian leader and invitations from Zelenskiy for Trump to visit Kiev.

“You are, as I said, a great example. We are hoping we can expand on our job as you did. You will always, also, be a great example for so many,” said Zelenskiy according to the memo. “I know how busy you are but if it’s possible for you to come to the inauguration ceremony, that would be a great, great thing for you to do to be with us on that day.”

The release of the April call comes as House investigators held two days of public hearings this week with U.S. diplomats who have raised concerns that the Trump White House may have misused his presidential powers by withholding military aid as he called on Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, a top political rival.

But Trump in recent days has attempted to spotlight the earlier April 21 call, one in which he spoke to Zelenskiy soon after he won a landslide victory over Ukraine’s then-President Petro Poroshenko.

Trump in comments to reporters last week called the April call transcript “very important.”

"You'll read the second call, and you'll tell me if there's anything wrong with it," he said. The memo was released minutes before former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch began her testimony. The top Republican on the panel, Rep. Devin Nunes, read the rough transcript aloud into the congressional record.

“The President took the unprecedented steps to declassify and release the transcripts of both of his phone calls” with Zelenskiy “so that every American can see he did nothing wrong,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

In that first call, Zelenskiy, taking power against the backdrop of Russian menace, urgently tried to build a relationship with Trump, extolling Ukraine’s food and people while repeatedly asking the president to come visit. Trump demurred but pledged that a high-level delegation would attend Zelenskiy’s inauguration.

Vice President Mike Pence was slated to attend the Kiev ceremony but his trip was canceled. Rick Perry, the energy secretary, led the delegation.

Shortly after the call in April, the White House released a statement noting that Trump congratulated Zelenskiy on his election victory. The statement also noted that Trump stressed his desire “to implement reforms that strengthen democracy, increase prosperity, and root out corruption.”

But the rough transcript the White House released Friday is barely recognizable from the readout the White House released at the time. The readout said Trump expressed his commitment to help Ukraine "root out corruption." Corruption did not come up on the call.