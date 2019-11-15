Contract talks resume as west Sonoma County teachers strike hits 3rd day

Leaders of a west Sonoma County teachers union returned to the bargaining table with district officials Friday as a strike over stalled contract negotiations stretched into its third day.

About 110 teachers and staff in the West Sonoma County Teachers Association have been on the picket lines in Sebastopol and Forestville since Wednesday. Friday’s meeting was the first round of bargaining since efforts to avert a strike at a four-hour meeting Tuesday fell short.

Since the strike began, classrooms in the West County Union High School District have been mostly empty at Analy, El Molino and Laguna campuses, as well as a special education consortium. District officials estimated the strike has caused losses of $85,000 each day since school funding is tied to attendance.

“We’re hoping to reach a settlement that moves us forward,” union bargaining chair Brian Miller said in a Facebook post Friday morning. “At the end of the day, we have teachers who cannot afford to live in the county and are paid well below the state average.”

Under the previous contract, teachers with no experience receive an annual salary of $48,079, with a health benefits and life insurance package valued at $25,200 — the second highest in Sonoma County, according to a district report.

A teacher that reaches the maximum step on the salary schedule would receive pay of $83,950 and the same benefits plan. Retirement benefits were not called out in the report.

The average salary for a California public school teacher in 2017-18 was $80,680, according to the state Department of Education. Averages for teachers in high school districts of a similar makeup to West County Union ranged from approximately $48,600 to $99,800 at the top step.

Union negotiators turned down a district offer that would have provided the 12% raise over three years — the same hike that teachers sought in their last proposal. Teachers took issue with the offer because two of the three salary increases would have been contingent on voter approval of a proposed parcel tax for the March ballot.

The three-year pay hike would cost about $3.2 million, an extra expense that Superintendent Toni Beal said the district cannot afford unless it establishes a new stream of revenue, or makes another wave of budget cuts.

The district slashed $1.2 million of its now $26 million budget in the 2017-18 school year. That cut included a reduction of classified staff and curriculum losses in social studies and various electives, Beal said.

Pension obligations continue to rise, and the Sonoma County Office of Education is requiring the West County district to create a fiscal recovery plan to balance the budget for the 2020-21 school year.

The current parcel tax of $48 per year expires in 2021. The district is exploring increasing that tax to $72 — a hike officials said would stave off cuts and provide an additional $500,000 in annual revenue, Beal said.

Both sides did reach a tentative agreement on medical benefits Tuesday. The district had initially offered a yearly per person spending cap of $19,500, but both sides agreed this week to a 85/15 cost share, a 5% increase in favor the district from the current contract.

That concession by teachers was in line with the recommendation from a third-party mediator that said in a report last month that the district could offer a 12% increase but teachers should assume more of their healthcare costs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.