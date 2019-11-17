Chris Smith: Evelyn Cheatham’s smile is gone, but what made her happy lives on

It’s a tall order, a sacred one, that’s come to Michael “Rudy” Rudolph, a young man who lived and trained in Sonoma County prior to joining the food scene in Los Angeles.

Rudolph is now a part of the living legacy of the late Evelyn Cheatham, the phenomenally beloved and loving founder of the former Worth Our Weight cafe and culinary apprenticeship program.

Rudolph, 23, stood on steps in a choir-like cluster of WOW alumni at the celebration of Cheatham’s life and recalled being 15½ and “terrible in school” when he first stepped into her teaching kitchen.

“She was tough on us,” he said to nods and smiles from some of his fellow WOW graduates.

But — “she just saw me and she saw potential that I didn’t know that I had,” Rudolph told the crowd that gathered on the patio at Catelli’s restaurant in Geyserville to honor and share stories of Cheatham, who died Halloween night at age 66.

Rudolph told of learning so much from her, “not just the basics of cooking but the basics of life. Thank God I met her.”

After graduating from Worth Our Weight, Rudolph honed his skills as a sous chef at Catelli’s and now he cooks at Eataly in L.A. Speaking for all of the 20 or so fellow WOW alumni present at Cheatham’s memorial, he said, “We are all going to be somewhere someday.”

That was what Cheatham wanted for the teens and young adults who often were quite lost when they found her, and with whom she cooked and ate and traveled and laughed and wept and locked horns. She wanted for them to believe they have a place in this world, and to stake it out and thrive.

...

MUCH WAS SAID at the celebration of Cheatham’s life about the positive impacts of her caring and advocacy far beyond the nonprofit WOW kitchen and cafe.

She’d been a guiding light on the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights, and following the 2013 killing of Andy Lopez by a sheriff’s deputy in southeast Santa Rosa she rose as a leader of the quest for community policing and oversight of law enforcement officers.

“She worked so hard through that challenging time,” said Jerry Threet, who served as inaugural director of the county Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach.

In reflections during and after the memorial at Catelli’s, Threet said Cheatham’s calm, strong leadership and her vision for a fairer and more inclusive culture were hugely important to the watchdog office and to the process that created it.

Cheatham for years chaired the Community Advisory Council, charged with listening to citizens’ concerns and making recommendations in the areas of Sheriff’s Office use of force and approaches to policing.

As she led the sometimes contentious council meetings, Threet said, “She never attacked activists, she never attacked officers. She was always about moving the work forward.”

Threet said Cheatham was integral to the decision to seek a November 2020 ballot measure to expand the power and budget of the watchdog office.

Summing up, he said, “Evelyn operated from a place of deep love for others. In many ways, that translated into activism for her.”

...

A SCHOLARSHIP fund has been created by friends of Cheatham to take up the mission of Worth Our Weight to make food service training available to young people in Sonoma County.

You can learn more about the Evelyn Cheatham Culinary Scholarship, and about how to donate to it, at evelyncheathamscholarship.com.

Chef Duskie Estes, who loved Cheatham and founded the scholarship fund along with Bite Club writer and Sonoma Family Meal founder Heather Irwin and others, envisions a series of chefs’ dinners at local restaurants to raise dollars for the scholarships. So stay tuned.

...

THE GIFT that was Evelyn Cheatham will continue to grace us through the actions of all who loved and were inspired and energized by her.

“Just look at us!” WOW grad Michael Bogan exulted as he stood at the memorial gathering in Geyserville with fellow beneficiaries of Cheatham’s caring. What he gained as one of her students led to a job cooking at Vintners Inn.

Fellow alum Andrew McMahon, today a baker at Alliance Redwoods, declared, “Chef would be so proud of us.

“We are her legacy.”

