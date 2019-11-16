Dry start to rain season in North Bay isn’t cause for alarm, Weather Service says

Yes, it’s dry for mid-November. Very.

Not even one-tenth of an inch of rain has fallen in Santa Rosa so far this rainfall year. Normally, about 4.2 inches.

But even though the extended outlook calls for more of the same, National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rowe says it’s too early to fret.

Though the “rainfall year” for statistical purposes runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 each year, most of the rain in the North Bay arrives from December through February or March anyway.

“The easiest thing we can look back to is just last year, where we started out dry and we ended up wet” — and even saw historic flooding, Rowe said. “We started off dry last year, and we ended up with several high impact atmospheric rivers that turned that year around.”

Still, it’s hard to be chill with balmy daytime temperatures expected to hover in the mid- to upper 70s through the weekend and into early next week.

There are even signs that offshore winds, and thus elevated wildfire concerns, might return at mid-week, though not nearly as strong or dry as those fueled the Kincade fire, weather service meteorologist Anna Schneider said.

“It’s still pretty far out, so there’s a lot of uncertainty at this point” about whether the system will even materialize, she said. “It’s just something to be keep an eye on at this point.”

In the meantime, the absence of rain around the West Coast tipped most of California — nearly 78 percent of the state — into an “abnormally dry” classification this week by the U.S. Drought Monitor, which tracks precipitation across the country on a weekly basis. A small sliver on the southeast border with Arizona is even in early drought stage.

“Abnormally dry” is the first of five classification levels, including moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional drought.

Though not identical to the North Bay, downtown San Francisco’s well-established, historical climate records indicate it’s been the eighth driest year there since the mid-19th century, with 0.03 of an inch so far this year, Rowe said.

At the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport there has been 0.02 of an inch of rain since Oct. 1.

Last year at the same time there had been 1.23 inches of rain, Rowe said, but the end of the season, 48 inches had fallen — about a foot above normal.

Though February storms swelled the Russian River and Laguna de Santa Rosa above their banks, causing costly damage around western Sonoma County, the wet weather left local reservoirs well-supplied even heading into this winter.

“That transition happened in February, when we went from below normal to above normal,” Rowe said. “So it just goes to show that the water year can start off dry, but there’s plenty of time to make up for that,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.