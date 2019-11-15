President Trump attacks former ambassador even as she describes feeling threatened by him

WASHINGTON - Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told the House Intelligence Comment on Friday that felt threatened when she read how President Donald Trump talked about her to his Ukrainian counterpart on a July 25 call.

Yovanovitch, who was recalled from her position earlier this year, also testified that she was the target of a "campaign of disinformation" that involved Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

It was the second open hearing of the impeachment inquiry. Democrats are seeking to build a case that Trump sought to withhold military assistance and an Oval Office meeting until Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced investigations into former vice president Joe Biden and his son, as well as an unfounded theory that Ukrainians interfered in the 2016 presidential election to hurt Trump.

A key issue is a controversial July call between the two presidents.

Yovanovitch told lawmakers how it felt to read a rough transcript was published of Trump's July phone call with Zelensky - and to learn that the two world leaders had discussed her.

On the call, Trump called Yovanovitch "bad news" and then ominously added, "She's going to go through some things."

Yovanovitch testified that when she first read those words, a friend who was with her at the time told her she looked stricken.

"I even had a physical reaction," she said. "Even now, words kind of fail me."

She said Trump's statements sounded like "a vague threat, so I wondered what that meant."

Even as Yovanovitch testified Friday, the president continued to go after her, writing on Twitter, "Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad."

"She started off in Somalia, how did that go?" Trump added, referring one of the numerous hardship postings the veteran diplomat held in her 33-year career.

"Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him," Trump continued. "It is a U.S. President's absolute right to appoint ambassadors."

Back in the hearing room, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the House Intelligence Committee chairman, informed Yovanovitch the president had been tweeting about her, even as she spoke to lawmakers.

She at first appeared taken aback. Schiff began to read aloud. A small smile crept onto Yovanovitch's face, as she heard the president had blamed her for troubles in war-torn Somalia.

"I don't think I have such powers," she replied. "Not in Mogadishu, Somalia. Not in other places."

She went on to say she believes she and other U.S. diplomats have made things "demonstrably better" in the nations where they have served, particularly in Ukraine, which she said has made strides in strengthening democratic institutions in recent years.

But, she testified, the president's attacks carried weight.

"It's very intimidating," she said. "I can't speak to what the president is trying to do. But I think the effect is to be intimidating."

The president's denigration of a widely respected Foreign Service officer - while she calmly but forcefully denounced his earlier attacks against her - drew widespread criticism, with many Democratic lawmakers calling it witness intimidation.

Schiff told reporters during a break in the hearing that the nation had seen "witness intimidation in real time" by the president.

Conservatives also criticized his tweet.

Speaking on Fox News, former independent counsel Ken Starr, a frequent Trump defender, said the president "was not advised by counsel in deciding to do this tweet. Extraordinarily poor judgment."