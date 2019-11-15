Concord man arrested in fatal shooting at Petaluma outlet mall

Petaluma police on Friday arrested a Concord man suspected of fatally shooting a 19-year-old Santa Rosa man at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets in late September as hundreds of shoppers and employees were on the mall premises.

David Kyle Lubkin, 26, was taken into custody at 6:16 a.m. at the 2900 block of Bonifacio Street in Concord by the Petaluma Police Department’s investigation unit, aided by the Concord police and officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility in Contra Costa in connection with the homicide. Officers executed a search warrant at Lubkin’s home soon after his arrest.

Investigators honed in on Lubkin after learning he and the victim, Ezequiel Garcia, agreed to meet at the outlet the night of the shooting. Police suspect a fight may have ensued between the two, leading to the gunfire, the department said in a news release.

Garcia was shot Sept. 28 about 8 p.m. while sitting in his Infiniti sedan. Several callers told authorities they heard gunshots in the area and a crash in the parking lot.

Garcia stepped on the gas pedal, causing the car to move forward and hit a concrete wall before coming to a stop on a strip of landscaping near the Converse store, authorities said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more information.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.