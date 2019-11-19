Controversial downtown Santa Rosa parking system up for review

Nearly two years after Santa Rosa overhauled its downtown parking system to tie pricing to demand, city staff say the changes are working as planned, though downtown business owners are urging the city to offer free parking earlier in the evening in the most popular areas.

The City Council will hear a presentation from city staff Tuesday about the impacts of the downtown parking system implemented in Santa Rosa in January 2018. Staff will present data showing the system is working and, despite rumblings from some quarters, is not scaring people away from central Santa Rosa.

Almost a year ago, local chef Gerard Nebesky warned the city’s parking policies would leave restaurants like his “dying on the vine.” Last week, Nebesky announced plans to close Gerard’s Paella y Tapas, citing concerns about parking and homelessness.

The discussion comes as downtown business and property owners, including many vocal critics of the current parking system, prepare for the critical holiday business season. Proprietors like Doug Van Dyke, who with his wife Ame co-owns E.R. Sawyer Jewelers on Fourth Street, are asking the city to reconsider its policies to make downtown more enticing to potential customers.

“Regardless of the study session, the city absolutely has to enact immediate policy to remove any barriers from coming downtown, whether it be perceived parking issues or quality of life,” Van Dyke said.

Their store — and Nebesky’s closing restaurant — is on one of the “premium” blocks near Old Courthouse Square and Railroad Square, where the city charges $1.50 an hour to park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On “value” blocks further away from the squares, the city charges $1 an hour each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at metered spots. The city also cut the price of parking for some, offering discounted permits for commuters and employees and reducing rates at the First and Seventh street garages, including a free first hour in those two structures.

Providing free parking after 6 p.m. should be a top priority, and permanent free garage parking on Sundays would be another positive change, Van Dyke said. He called on the city to let staff work closely with the Downtown Action Organization, formed in 2018 to represent business and property owners near the square.

City documents show daily peak occupancy of high-demand downtown blocks regularly approaches 100%. Average occupancy regularly has been between 70% and 90% throughout paid parking hours, even as citations increased about 20% over the last full three years in which data is available. The city’s stated goal is to find the lowest price point possible while still achieving 85% occupancy — an idea espoused by Donald Shoup, a UCLA professor renowned in parking circles who pitched a previous Santa Rosa council on possible changes in 2009.

Though the system is still relatively new in Santa Rosa’s decades-long history of downtown metered parking, early results leave city staff believing the system is working, said Kim Nadeau, the city’s parking manager.

“I think it hasn’t fully evolved, because we haven’t adjusted rates over time yet, but it has worked,” Nadeau said, noting that public garages on First and Seventh streets have been in higher demand. “I think people who are price-sensitive and are regular visitors to downtown are taking advantage of those lower rates, and that’s great, that’s what we want, but we still see pretty robust demand for those street spaces.”

Nadeau also said the city more recently has taken to issuing greater numbers of warnings in lieu of citations, a policy change not yet reflected in available enforcement data, which spans July 2016 to June 2019. She noted that data for occupancy rates may be understated because they’re based on paid transactions and don’t capture people who park without paying or people with placards related to disabilities.

Rules passed by the City Council only allow rate hikes or cuts of up to 25 cents at a time every six months, preventing dramatic changes to the parking structure without a sudden change of heart among council members. Shop owners like Van Dyke are hoping the city can still make changes slowly but surely, not just to parking but to downtown more broadly.

“We should be able to improve our downtown incrementally,” Van Dyke said. “I’m not saying they need to go out and spend $10 million or anything.”

