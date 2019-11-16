Unregistered guns found in home of Southern California shooting suspect, sheriff says

SANTA CLARITA — Investigators seized unregistered firearms from the home of a teen who authorities say opened fire at Saugus High School on Thursday, killing two students, but officials are still trying to determine the origin of the handgun used in the deadly attack.

Authorities say Nathaniel Berhow carried out the violence at the Santa Clarita campus on his 16th birthday after being dropped off at school by his mother. School surveillance video reviewed by law enforcement shows a boy pulling a pistol from his backpack and opening fire in the quad, killing a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy and wounding three others in an attack that lasted 16 seconds.

At one point during the gunfire, the weapon jammed and the teen cleared the firearm before he continued shooting. He appeared to know how many shots he had fired and left the final bullet for himself, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Investigators think the attack was planned but said they do not suspect specific students were targeted.

“He seemed very familiar with firing the weapon,” Villanueva said. He added that the shooting was not a “spur-of-the-moment act,” but officials have not determined a motive.

Villanueva said investigators found several firearms during a search of the teen’s home, and some were not registered. He did not specify what types of guns were recovered. The Sheriff’s Department is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to trace the origins of the .45-caliber handgun used in the shooting, he said.

The suspect, who authorities said ended the spur of violence with a bullet to his head, was listed in critical condition Friday morning, officials said.

School Resource Deputy James Callahan said he was on his way to campus when the shooter call went out Thursday. When he arrived minutes later, he rushed to help students wounded in the quad along with other off-duty law enforcement who were already rendering aid.

“When you’re a school resource deputy, you take a lot of pride in keeping your campus secure,” he said. “You never think a tragic thing like this is going to happen.”

A day after the gunfire erupted, students, parents and law enforcement described the tight-knit community as being in a state of mourning. Many continued to struggle with the violence that unfolded a day earlier.

Xitlali Rodriguez had been sitting in her first-period digital photo class when she heard the gunshots ring out. The classroom door was wide open, she said, and she was just one building away from the quad where the shooter opened fire.

The 16-year-old thought she was going to die. The students did their best to keep a low profile: They closed the door, shut off the lights and hid in the room. Everyone was texting family and friends. She watched as some cried silently while others hugged, trying to comfort one another.

Rodriguez said she had to talk to the emotional support counselors at school, who told her she was suffering from acute post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I’m thankful to be around family, and I’m happy that I am safe,” she said, “but I’m scared to go to school or large public areas now, and no one should have to feel like that.”

Two teenage girls who were wounded in the shooting remained hospitalized Friday, but are expected to recover from their injuries. A 15-year-old girl arrived Thursday at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center with a gunshot wound below her belly button, doctors say. The bullet, which had lodged in her hip, was removed by surgeons.