Subscribe

California rules set lower emissions for state vehicle fleet

DON THOMPSON
ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 15, 2019, 6:33PM
Updated 31 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — California announced new rules Friday for its state vehicle fleet to reduce pollution and reward automakers that are siding with it against the Trump administration.

Officials immediately barred state agencies from buying any sedans that only run on internal combustion engines, with exemptions for certain public safety vehicles. The state has about 40,000 vehicles, about 8,400 of which are sedans.

Starting next year, it will require state agencies to buy only from companies that recognize California’s authority to set greenhouse gas and zero emission vehicle standards.

Only BMW, Ford, Volkswagen and Honda have decided to back California and endorse stricter emissions and fuel economy standards than proposed by the Trump administration.

The announcement came the same day California sued the Republican administration again over those standards.

“Car makers that have chosen to be on the wrong side of history will be on the losing end of California’s buying power,” Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom’s Department of General Services, which ordered the restrictions, could not immediately say how many sedans agencies buy each year or how long it might take to replace the current fleet. About 3,200 vehicles currently are hybrids or zero emission vehicles.

But it said many local agencies are likely to abide by the same standards because they can piggyback on the state’s vehicle contracts.

It says the state fleet has increased its alternative fuel usage nearly 2,700% since 2003 while reducing fuel usage by nearly a quarter.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine