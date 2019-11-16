Suspects still at large in west Santa Rosa shooting

Santa Rosa Police are searching for multiple suspects involved in a shooting near Live Oak Park Friday night that sent one man to the hospital.

Police were dispatched to the area near Darla Drive and Tracy Avenue at 6:48 p.m. and located one gunshot victim, who did not sustain a life threatening injury, according to a press release. Authorities are not releasing his name at this time due to the nature of the crime and the ongoing investigation, the release said.

The suspects were described as Hispanic males in their late teens. A perimeter was established and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office provided aerial support with the Henry 1 helicopter, but the suspects were not located, the release said.

Police encouraged anyone with information or witnesses to call the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Investigation Team at 707-543-3590. A cash reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest, the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.