Tell us: Are you a Fountaingrove resident who evacuated during the Kincade fire?

Are you someone who lives in Fountaingrove or Hidden Valley and was forced to evacuate due to the Kincade fire?

We want to hear from you for a story about the impact of the fire on people who live in areas burned by the Tubbs fire.

Maybe you’ve rebuilt, maybe you’re rebuilding right now, or maybe you’re still on the fence. What was going through your mind when the Kincade fire was burning?

Email reporter Will Schmitt at will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com or call him at 707.521.5207