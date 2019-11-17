Subscribe

Inmate dies overnight in Lake County Jail

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 16, 2019, 5:37PM

A 66-year-old man died in custody in the Lake County Jail, officials said Saturday morning.

Deputies found Marvin Buckmaster unresponsive in his bed just before 3 a.m. after a fellow inmate alerted staff, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Jail staff administered CPR and called for emergency medical personnel, but Buckmaster was declared dead after they arrived.

The cause of his death was not clear, pending investigation and an autopsy. Officials said they did not suspect foul play and planned to interview staff and other inmates as part of their investigation.

Buckmaster was due to be released in late January after serving a roughly eight-month sentence for drug-related offenses, the Sheriff’s Office said in the statement.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

