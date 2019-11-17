Sebastopol police suspect man of 2nd rape of older woman

A man arrested in September on suspicion of raping an 75-year-old woman has been linked to the June sexual assault of a drugged 61-year-old woman that took place in June, according to the Sebastopol Police Department.

Tirso De Jesus Guzman-Vivar, 26, remains in the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of the Sept. 5 rape of an elderly woman whose family members described her as legally incapable of consent. He now faces an additional charges of raping an intoxicated victim, police said Saturday in a news release.

In the second case, the 61-year-old woman told police she had been assisting Guzman-Vivar, who gave her a fake name, and had invited him into her home as a guest, police said in the release. During that visit, he drugged the woman and sexually assaulted her multiple times, police said.

Police said they learned Saturday that DNA evidence obtained during their investigation into the June rape came back positive as a match for Guzman-Vivar. That same day, police said, a beverage sample from the June rape was tested and indicated to have trace amounts of a chemical used in date rapes.

