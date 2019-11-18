Subscribe

Man suffers head injury after slipping on rocks in Bodega Bay

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 17, 2019, 7:03PM
A man suffered a head injury and had to be rescued via helicopter Sunday evening in Bodega Bay.

The 30-year-old man was walking on rocks on the west side of the jetty toward Bodega Head when he fell and hurt his head, U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Ryan Budhram said.

The Coast Guard, Bodega Bay Fire and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office responded after getting the call at 5:03 p.m. Because of the location of the fall, first responders felt it would have been more damaging to pull the man off the rocks onto a vessel, Budhram said.

To rescue the man, first responders called on the Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched its helicopter, Henry 1.

The helicopter then took the man to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Budhram said he didn’t know the man’s condition, but a Redcom dispatcher said the man suffered moderate injuries.

