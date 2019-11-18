Motorcycle crash kills Cloverdale man

A Cloverdale man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle ran off a rural road northeast of Cloverdale.

The rider was Kent Gladden, 60, the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office said Monday. The crash may have happened sometime Saturday, according to a coroner’s report. It was discovered about 10:10 a.m. Sunday as a person walking along Geysers Road spotted a motorcycle down an embankment and called for help.

The rider and his 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle were found about 50 feet down the embankment, CHP Officer David deRutte said Monday. Investigators believe the rider had been southbound on Geysers Road, about a half-mile south of Preston Drive, when he ran off the roadway on a sweeping left curve. The bike reached the dirt shoulder and then went over the edge, deRutte said.

Speed, when the crash happened and other circumstances remained under investigation.

