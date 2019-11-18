Subscribe

Motorcycle crash kills Cloverdale man

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 18, 2019, 1:23PM

A Cloverdale man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle ran off a rural road northeast of Cloverdale.

The rider was Kent Gladden, 60, the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office said Monday. The crash may have happened sometime Saturday, according to a coroner’s report. It was discovered about 10:10 a.m. Sunday as a person walking along Geysers Road spotted a motorcycle down an embankment and called for help.

The rider and his 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle were found about 50 feet down the embankment, CHP Officer David deRutte said Monday. Investigators believe the rider had been southbound on Geysers Road, about a half-mile south of Preston Drive, when he ran off the roadway on a sweeping left curve. The bike reached the dirt shoulder and then went over the edge, deRutte said.

Speed, when the crash happened and other circumstances remained under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707-521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

