Authorities ID four arrested in Westminster Woods protest

A group of masked and hooded demonstrators who were arrested Friday after they barricaded the entrance to an Occidental-area retreat center were protesting an event hosted by a Berkeley nonprofit that stages workshops on rational thinking, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Four people were taken into custody after sheriff’s deputies swarmed the wooded area outside the Westminster Woods camp near Camp Meeker, where a group of “unwanted people” — including one said to have had a gun — refused requests from staff members to leave the property around 3:40 p.m. Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No weapons were found after the SWAT team conducted a four-hour search of every building on the 200-acre compound.

Three of the protesters, who were wearing black robes, gloves and Guy Fawkes masks, initially did not follow orders, Sonoma County sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood said. The mask was popularized in the 2006 film “V for Vendetta,” where it was used to cloak the identity of an anarchist attempting to spark a revolution, and is a symbol of the online hacker group Anonymous, though it does not appear the protesters were with any specific group, Wood said.

One of the first two deputies that arrived directed Westminster employees to get to safety and confronted the group of masked intruders with his gun drawn, she said.

“Once the (camp workers) were out of the way, that’s when he pulled out his gun and ordered the three people to show him their hands,” Wood said. “They were initially non-compliant even though they were at gunpoint. They initially did not obey any commands. Once that second deputy arrived, they began to comply and go down to the ground.”

They yelled profanities and physically resisted efforts to detain them, the Sheriff’s Office said. A fourth person, also wearing a mask and robes, was detained separately.

One carried pepper spray, another was wearing a body camera and two had walkie-talkies, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They were identified as Jack Lasota, 28, of Berkeley; Emma Borhanian, 28, of Albany; Gwen Danielson, 25, a homeless person; and Alexander Leatham, 24, whose hometown was unknown, authorities said. All except Borhanian remained at the Sonoma County Jail on Monday afternoon on bail of $50,000.

Each faced offenses including felony suspicion of child endangerment, false imprisonment, conspiracy, misdemeanor resisting arrest, wearing a mask while committing a crime and trespassing, authorities said.

About 50 people, including 24 children, were evacuated from the property in a BearCat armored vehicle as a SWAT team and sheriff’s deputies swept the area in search of a gunman. A bomb squad was called in to search each vehicle for possible explosives, and the Henry 1 helicopter helped from the air, using infrared cameras to locate people on the ground.

“We were taking the most precautions possible because this can be really dangerous when you’re dealing with people who are hiding their identities,” Wood said.

Danielson, Lasota and Leatham are scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court Tuesday. Borhanian has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 25.

A fifth person, who approached the first deputy claiming to be a reporter covering their protest, was released. Authorities determined that person committed no crime, the Sheriff’s Office said.