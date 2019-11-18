FRESNO — Two men with semiautomatic handguns targeted a backyard gathering of family and friends in Fresno, spraying bullets that killed four men and wounded six other people before the assailants disappeared into the darkness, police said Monday.

Authorities did not identify any suspects or motive for the Sunday evening attack at the home of a Hmong family that police described as law-abiding. The gunmen entered through an open gate on the side of the house and immediately began shooting randomly into a group of about 16 men gathered to watch football on television, Fresno Police Chief Andrew Hall said.

“It does not appear that they were targeting any individuals, and once they fired, they fled,” Hall said. All the shooting occurred outside, and none of the women and children inside were harmed.

The shooters did not speak, and in the darkness no one reported getting a good look at them. Witnesses saw only flashes when the pistols were fired, Hall said.

Police were investigating whether the shooting was connected to a recent “disturbance” involving some of the people at the party, Hall said. He did not describe the incident other than to say it occurred within the last week.

It was the third mass shooting in four days in California.

Last Thursday, a 16-year-old student at a high school in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita shot and killed two classmates and wounded three others before shooting himself in the head. He died the next day.

On Saturday, police in San Diego said a husband shot and killed his wife and three of their sons before killing himself. A fourth son was wounded and on life support.

The Fresno shooting occurred in a section of the city with a large Hmong population and claimed the lives of Xy Lee, 23; Phia Vang, 31; Kou Xiong, 38; and Kalaxang Thao, 40, all of Fresno, according to the coroner’s office. Three others remained hospitalized Monday in serious condition, Community Regional Medical Center said in a statement.

Pao Yang, CEO of the Fresno Center, a Hmong community group, said two of the victims were well-known Hmong performers, including a man who sang for mental health clients monthly. He said community elders have reached out to the center for help in the wake of the violence.

“Our community is in mourning, and we still don’t know what’s going on, or who are the suspects,” he said.

Xy Lee was an accomplished Hmong singer and musician, and his videos on YouTube have been viewed millions of times.

The Hmong are an ethnic group in the Southeastern Asian country of Laos who fought with the United States during the Vietnam War. Many came to the U.S. after the war. California has the nation’s largest Hmong population and about 25,000 live in Fresno, comprising about 5 percent of the city’s population of 525,000.

Hall announced the establishment of an Asian gang task force ahead of the Hmong New Year, which is celebrated the week after Christmas, out of concern about the possibility of more violence or retaliation.

There was no known gang connection to the weekend party, which was low-key. It “was not described as being out of control in any way. It was just a family event,” Hall said.

Concepcion Soto, who has lived next door to the home where the shooting occurred for 12 years, said the family there was always friendly.