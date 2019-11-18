Head-on Fountaingrove crash injures three

Two vehicles crashed on Fountaingrove Parkway Monday morning, sending three people to hospitals.

The head‑on 9:04 a.m. crash happened at Stagecoach Road and caused serious damage to the fronts of a cargo‑style box truck and a Ford SUV.

Arriving Santa Rosa firefighters and an ambulance crew found three injured people and called for two additional ambulances.

Firefighters helped the injured from the vehicles and two people were sent to Memorial Hospital and one to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, said Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins.

Injuries appeared to be moderate, Jenkins said.

Traffic over the busy thoroughfare was directed around the crash.

Check back for further details.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.