Subscribe

Head-on Fountaingrove crash injures three

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 18, 2019, 11:39AM
Updated 12 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Two vehicles crashed on Fountaingrove Parkway Monday morning, sending three people to hospitals.

The head‑on 9:04 a.m. crash happened at Stagecoach Road and caused serious damage to the fronts of a cargo‑style box truck and a Ford SUV.

Arriving Santa Rosa firefighters and an ambulance crew found three injured people and called for two additional ambulances.

Firefighters helped the injured from the vehicles and two people were sent to Memorial Hospital and one to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, said Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins.

Injuries appeared to be moderate, Jenkins said.

Traffic over the busy thoroughfare was directed around the crash.

Check back for further details.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine