Santa Rosa tow truck driver dies working along Highway 101

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 18, 2019, 12:29PM
Updated 8 hours ago

A Santa Rosa tow truck driver died along Highway 101 in southern Mendocino County late last week while attempting to load a broken‑down pickup, when something went wrong and the pickup rolled over him, according to authorities Monday.

The Mendocino County Coroner’s Office Monday identified the man as Jose de Jesus Hernandez Barajas, 47.

Barajas was found deceased by Hopland and Cloverdale firefighters, called to Friday’s 6:40 p.m. incident in a large turnout near Comminsky Station Road.

The man had gone to the area to retrieve the truck, the CHP said. Barajas had lowered the back of the flatbed and attached a winch to the truck. While he was on the ground near the truck’s front, it rolled forward over the man, killing him, the CHP said.

The truck had been placed in neutral, the CHP said. The fatality remained under investigation.

A GoFundMe page was started Saturday for Barajas’ wife and two daughters. All proceeds will go toward funeral costs, according to the page.

