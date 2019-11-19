Building and fire code updates largely sidestep fire survivors in Sonoma County

Newly advanced building and fire safety rules likely won’t hamper recovery efforts for Sonoma County fire survivors, local leaders said Monday, while cautioning that they continue to grapple with potential unforeseen impacts of the regulations slated to take effect in Jan. 1.

Sonoma County supervisors approved dozens of pages of revised building and fire codes Monday, hewing closely to state code changes, which occur every three years.

Among the updates: On new or remodeled homes outside of burn zones, driveways will be required to have turnouts and turnarounds big enough for fire trucks.

Amid criticism related to the number of changes and the short time period for resident review, Board Chairman David Rabbitt on Sunday called the code changes “fairly perfunctory.”

But after two residents spoke out during Monday’s meeting, questioning language in the code changes and the strength of the new fire code rules, Rabbitt and his fellow supervisors agreed to tweaks and promised to create a stakeholder group to allow residents and county leaders to dig into pressing questions related to the fire code changes.

County staff will have a little more than a week to formalize the revisions before they come back Dec. 2 for final approval.

The resident stakeholder group will be formed later, and could suggest more changes that the board could adopt at a later date, so long as those changes are more strict than state rules.

Rabbitt said he’s aware that code changes will add to future construction costs, but officials also confirmed that those rebuilding from the 2017 or Kincade fires likely will not face the same hurdles.

Because the Kincade fire was a declared local disaster, survivors will be exempt from many of the proposed changes, including the need to install truck turnouts in driveways, Sonoma County Fire Marshall James Williams.

Kincade fire survivors also won’t be required to install solar panels per state code because of the disaster declaration.

They will, however, have to follow state law requiring them to install sprinkler systems — a requirement for 2017 fire survivors as well.

But questions remain for other residents who, for example, lose a home outside of a declared disaster area. Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said she wanted to know what the code changes meant for the everyday landowner.

“What costs are we looking at adding with driveway turnouts?” she asked. “And what if you have environmental constraints?”

The panel of residents will have opportunities to explore such questions, officials said, which may impact the way the rules are implemented locally.

“How do they mesh with the needs of a changing landscape, and our propensity for fire?” said Supervisor James Gore said.

Tennis Wick, director of Permit Sonoma, which is responsible for permitting and code enforcement, among other things, said his staff is in tune with resident concerns, and fully capable of enacting code changes equitably and fairly.

“Believe me, if anyone understands the benefit of (maintaining balance), it’s these folks,” Wick said, gesturing to staff members.