Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Julie Combs says she will resign, forgoing last year in office

Santa Rosa Councilwoman Julie Combs is resigning the City Council seat she has held for seven years, a decision she plans to announce from her second home in Ecuador on Tuesday, a week after current and former council members publicly questioned whether her weekslong stays abroad made her unfit to hold local office.

Combs, 64, one of the council’s most progressive voices, is forgoing the last year in her second term after signaling two months ago that she would not run for reelection and would step down by the end of this year if given the chance to help select her successor.

The council deadlocked 3-3 on that proposal in early October, depriving her of any role in the matter and casting into limbo her future on the council.

Her last day will be next Monday, Combs said in an interview Monday night from Ecuador.

Combs and her husband are selling their home near Doyle Park and have bought a condominium in Cuenca, Ecuador, though she reiterated Monday that she is still a Santa Rosa resident — a requirement for council members. However, she said she realized that she will soon have been out of town for 30 days straight without permission from her colleagues.

By doing so, she would risk losing her seat under a provision in the city charter.

She emphasized that her husband’s health and their financial situation remained top concerns and said she had been thinking since early November about “how to balance my obligations and the needs of the city with what I felt were the needs and obligations of my family and my own desires, what did I want to do.”

“The prevailing thing is that I just really feel like I need to spend the time with my husband,” Combs said.

Those personal concerns have been constant factors in Combs’ political decision-making since early this year, when she decided to scrap her planned bid to challenge Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane for her seat on the Board of Supervisors. She pulled out days before former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey’s entry into the same race.

She has raised personal matters in discussing her political plans at several points since then but declined to elaborate.

They were salient in September, when she said she was considering leaving before her term was up, but only if her colleagues agreed to change the city’s rules for filling council vacancies to allow her to have a say. The council split 3-3 in early October, sinking her proposal.

Combs returned to Ecuador in late October and said Monday she reevaluated her decision in the first week of November.

A week later, questions about her residency were raised at the City Council meeting by Councilman Ernesto Olivares and later by former Mayor Scott Bartley.

The last time Combs attended a council meeting in person was Oct. 22. She participated by phone from Ecuador last week and said she plans to do so again on Tuesday.

But the arrangement isn’t working for Santa Rosa, her critics said.

“Coming back into town once every 30 days doesn’t cut it for being engaged in the community, I’m sorry,” Bartley said in an interview last week.