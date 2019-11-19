Subscribe

Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Julie Combs says she will resign, forgoing last year in office

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 18, 2019, 8:57PM
Santa Rosa Councilwoman Julie Combs is resigning the City Council seat she has held for seven years, a decision she plans to announce from her second home in Ecuador on Tuesday, a week after current and former council members publicly questioned whether her weekslong stays abroad made her unfit to hold local office.

Combs, 64, one of the council’s most progressive voices, is forgoing the last year in her second term after signaling two months ago that she would not run for reelection and would step down by the end of this year if given the chance to help select her successor.

The council deadlocked 3-3 on that proposal in early October, depriving her of any role in the matter and casting into limbo her future on the council.

Her last day will be next Monday, Combs said in an interview Monday night from Ecuador.

Combs and her husband are selling their home near Doyle Park and have bought a condominium in Cuenca, Ecuador, though she reiterated Monday that she is still a Santa Rosa resident — a requirement for council members. However, she said she realized that she will soon have been out of town for 30 days straight without permission from her colleagues.

By doing so, she would risk losing her seat under a provision in the city charter.

She emphasized that her husband’s health and their financial situation remained top concerns and said she had been thinking since early November about “how to balance my obligations and the needs of the city with what I felt were the needs and obligations of my family and my own desires, what did I want to do.”

“The prevailing thing is that I just really feel like I need to spend the time with my husband,” Combs said.

Those personal concerns have been constant factors in Combs’ political decision-making since early this year, when she decided to scrap her planned bid to challenge Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane for her seat on the Board of Supervisors. She pulled out days before former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey’s entry into the same race.

She has raised personal matters in discussing her political plans at several points since then but declined to elaborate.

They were salient in September, when she said she was considering leaving before her term was up, but only if her colleagues agreed to change the city’s rules for filling council vacancies to allow her to have a say. The council split 3-3 in early October, sinking her proposal.

Combs returned to Ecuador in late October and said Monday she reevaluated her decision in the first week of November.

A week later, questions about her residency were raised at the City Council meeting by Councilman Ernesto Olivares and later by former Mayor Scott Bartley.

The last time Combs attended a council meeting in person was Oct. 22. She participated by phone from Ecuador last week and said she plans to do so again on Tuesday.

But the arrangement isn’t working for Santa Rosa, her critics said.

“Coming back into town once every 30 days doesn’t cut it for being engaged in the community, I’m sorry,” Bartley said in an interview last week.

His time on the council overlapped with the first two years of Combs’ tenure.

She responded two days later in a post on Facebook, insisting she was still a Santa Rosa resident and was still fully capable of representing the city and her constituents despite her stays abroad. She pledged to offer more information this week at Tuesday’s council meeting, and did not respond to subsequent requests for an interview.

But by late last week, Combs said Monday, she knew her resignation was imminent. She first announced her plans to resign Monday in an interview with KSRO.

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Santa Rosa for the past 7 years,” she wrote in a resignation letter she plans to submit Tuesday.

She called out her advocacy for increased city spending to address homelessness, her support for greater transparency in city government and annexation of Roseland.

Combs was a community activist before she was first elected to the council in 2012. During her tenure, she was one of the most reliable allies of residents seeking a greater say in policymaking on neighborhood issues.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served this beautiful city and to have made a contribution to our civic life. I deeply appreciate the many colleagues and friends I have made within city government, as well as the special people who give of their time and service to our community. I intend to remain involved with Santa Rosa city government as a private citizen and as a resident of Santa Rosa.”

After the sale of their home, she and her husband plan to find another place to live in Santa Rosa.

Her vacancy will trigger a selection process to fill the remaining year in the term for her at-large seat, which will transition to a district-based position in November 2020.

The remaining six city council members will have 60 days to interview candidates and appoint a replacement. If they fail to do so, her successor will be picked in a special election.

Combs said she thought her short-term replacement should be someone who either won’t run or lives in a part of the city where the council seat will not be contested next year.

She said she thought it would help if the replacement previously served on the council, mentioning offhand former council members Gary Wysocky and Erin Carlstrom.

“There’s a massive learning curve,” she said. “It is really helpful if the person has prior experience.”

Combs also said she hoped the city would consider paying council members “a living wage.” The mayor and council members receive annual stipends that amount to $14,400 and $9,600, respectively, plus health benefits.

Paying council members like full-time representatives would afford everyone in our city the choice “to participate, and not just the people who have police pensions, or some other package.”

“We cannot expect to have a diverse council when it is functionally a volunteer-type position,” she said. “We’ve reached a size where you just have to work at it full-time.”

