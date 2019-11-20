Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Julie Combs resigns post with praise and thanks from colleagues

Councilwoman Julie Combs drew thanks and praise for her seven years on Santa Rosa’s City Council from colleagues when she formally announced she planned to resign while calling in to Tuesday’s meeting from her second home in Ecuador.

Combs, who first won a council seat in 2012 and was reelected in 2016, announced Monday she’d be leaving office a year before the end of her second four-year term, citing concerns related to her husband’s health and their personal finances. Her last day will be Monday, and in a parting message at her final scheduled council meeting, she expressed her fondness for her time in office and her wish that her departure will not unbalance a council long framed at one end by her staunch progressive views on issues including homelessness, housing and community engagement.

“I’m finding it hard to pass the torch,” said Combs, her disembodied voice filling the council’s chambers in City Hall, “but we are all human beings, and sometimes, personal concerns prevail.”

Her physical absence in the council chambers drew attention to a divide that preceded her resignation. To the audience’s right sat Councilwoman Victoria Fleming and Councilman Jack Tibbetts, both of whom supported Combs’ push earlier this year to change city rules to allow Combs to have a say in choosing her successor.

To the left of her empty seat sat Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, outgoing Vice Mayor Chris Rogers and Councilman John Sawyer, all of whom opposed Combs’ proposal. The resulting 3-3 tie sunk Combs’ motion.

And at the far left end of the dais sat Councilman Ernesto Olivares, who was absent for that crucial vote. A few weeks later, at a meeting in which Combs’ absence contributed to the delay of a vote on new building codes, Olivares publicly questioned whether Combs met the city’s residency requirement for officials — a charge Combs rejected, noting that while she and her husband are selling their Santa Rosa home, she plans to continue living here.

On Dec. 3, city staff will outline a schedule for filling Combs’ seat, either by appointment of candidates who apply or by special election, said City Attorney Sue Gallagher.

Despite the recent kerfuffle, Combs’ colleagues were profusely positive in their farewell messages. Olivares went first, wishing luck to Combs and good health to her husband, and thanking her for her years of public service.

The round of tributes to Combs was made only slightly awkward by the fact that Combs wasn’t there in the flesh. After noting the oddness of not knowing where to look, Schwedhelm, the only member of the council not registered as a Democrat, told Combs he thought she had “truly made me a better city council person, to evaluate things from a different perspective than I had before I was on council.”

Combs’ departure leaves Councilwoman Victoria Fleming, who won a seat with Combs’ endorsement in 2018, as the only woman on the council and perhaps its most progressive representative.

“It’s with a really heavy heart that I say goodbye to you in this capacity, Julie,” Fleming said. “If it hadn’t been for that fateful meeting a few years ago, I certainly wouldn’t be sitting on the council, and your mentorship has meant a lot to me.”

Fleming later would be chosen unanimously by the council for a yearlong term as Santa Rosa’s vice mayor. Despite Combs’ presence on the council for seven years, her colleagues never chose her for that position, nor to be the city’s mayor, and Combs said without elaborating in a Monday interview that she felt her chances of holding either role were doomed “from the beginning.”