Subscribe

Naked woman crashes car in Southern California, killing 6-year-old girl

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 19, 2019, 7:49AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SANTA CLARITA — Authorities say a naked woman was behind the wheel of a car that crashed north of Los Angeles, killing a 6-year-old girl and injuring a 2-year-old.

The California Highway Patrol says the woman got into two crashes Monday morning in Stevenson Ranch, an unincorporated area near Santa Clarita. The second crash involved hitting a power pole.

KABC-TV says the two girls were in the back seat. Officials say Good Samaritans freed them from the wreckage as the car caught fire.

KABC-TV says the woman and the 2-year-old girl are hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities say they believe the woman is the mother of the two girls but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Investigators are trying to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine