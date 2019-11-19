Two injured in eight-vehicle pileup on Highway 101 in Rohnert Park

Two people suffered minor injuries in an eight-vehicle pileup on Highway 101 in Rohnert Park that blocked northbound lanes for about an hour Monday evening.

It happened about 5:30 p.m. near the Rohnert Park Expressway as driver Lawrence Lira, 65, of Graton came up on slowed traffic and rear ended a vehicle in his path, CHP Officer David deRutte said Tuesday.

Lira’s Ford F-250 pickup hit a vehicle that hit another vehicle. The rest of the chain‑reaction collision happened behind the pickup, as a driver hit Lira and four drivers then became part of the wreckage, deRutte said.

Firefighters from Rohnert Park, Rancho Adobe and Sonoma County agencies responded, as well as two ambulances.

“They were stacked up, one on top of the other. Some went under and some went over,” said Rancho Adobe fire Battalion Chief Herb Wandel.

The CHP issued a public alert at 5:37 p.m. that all northbound lanes were blocked and another 10 minutes later that one lane was open, allowing traffic to slowly funnel around. The highway was completely open at 6:30 p.m., deRutte said.

Alternative routes also stacked up with traffic as drivers sought ways around the wreck and firefighters reported gridlock in the area and a few minor crashes.

