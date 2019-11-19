Two die in head-on Napa Valley crash

Two drivers died early Tuesday in a head‑on crash south of Calistoga, when one driver crossed into the path of the other, according to the CHP.

The victims were Jonathan Thorn, 32, of Lower Lake and Andress Hatch, 68, of Yountville, according to the Napa County Coroner’s Office.

The 2:10 a.m. crash happened on Highway 29, near Bale Lane.

The initial investigation indicated Hatch, in a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, was speeding faster than the 55 mph limit as he headed south on the highway and then crossed double yellow lines, the CHP said. The Chevrolet moved into the northbound lane and hit a 2010 Toyota driven by Thorn.

Both men died in the impact. Hatch wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The crash remained under investigation.

