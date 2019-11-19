WASHINGTON - House investigators are examining whether President Donald Trump lied to former special counsel Robert Mueller, the House general counsel told a federal appeals court Monday in Washington.

The statement came during arguments over Congress' demand for the urgent release of secret grand jury evidence from Mueller's probe of Russia's 2016 election interference, with House lawyers detailing fresh concerns about Trump's truthfulness that could become part of the impeachment inquiry.

The hearing followed Friday's conviction of longtime Trump friend Roger Stone for lying to Congress. Testimony and evidence at his trial appeared to cast doubt on Trump's written answers to Mueller's questions, specifically about whether the president was aware of his campaign's attempts to learn about the release of hacked Democratic emails by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks.

"Did the president lie? Was the president not truthful in his responses to the Mueller investigation?" General Counsel Douglas Letter said in court.

"The House is now trying to determine whether the current president should remain in office," Letter added. "This is something that is unbelievably serious and it's happening right now, very fast."

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is reviewing a lower-court ruling that orders the Justice Department to disclose evidence the House says it needs in its ongoing public hearings about Trump's alleged effort to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate a potential 2020 political rival, former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Last month, Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell for the District of Columbia found that the House was legally engaged in a judicial process that exempts Congress from the secrecy rules that shield grand jury materials.

By day's end, the appeals court in a brief order said it would not immediately release the documents "pending further order of the court." The court also asked the House and the Justice Department for more briefings and set a Jan. 3 date for another hearing.

For weeks now, senior Democrats have been privately playing down the suggestion that Mueller's investigation is likely to be part of articles of impeachment against Trump, noting that it's merely a legal tactic to get information from the executive branch to inform other investigations.

Behind the scenes, there's been debate among Democratic lawmakers about whether articles of impeachment should include obstruction of justice allegations detailed in Mueller's report. Pelosi and her leadership team have wanted to keep the focus on Ukraine, according to four aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly. But some more liberal members, including several lawmakers on the House Judiciary panel, want to include charges surrounding Mueller's inquiry.

In asking the court to move swiftly because of the impeachment hearings, Letter said redacted sections of Mueller's report relating to former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort were critical to the House's inquiry into whether Trump had been truthful.

Letter also referred broadly to the recent evidence from Stone's trial concerning Manafort, without citing specific details.

At trial, former Trump deputy campaign manager Rick Gates testified that Stone spoke to then-candidate Trump about Stone's efforts to learn about WikiLeaks' plans, and that Manafort directed Gates to stay in touch with Stone so that Manafort could update the campaign, including Trump. Steve Bannon, a onetime chief strategist for Trump, also testified at that trial about regularly discussing WikiLeaks with Stone.

In written responses to Mueller's questions, Trump said he had "no recollection of the specifics of any conversations" with Stone during that period or of Stone's communications with his campaign.