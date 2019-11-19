Kayaker rescued after flipping in Bodega Bay

A Sonoma man crabbing Monday in Bodega Bay needed rescuing when his kayak flipped and he became stuck on rocks, according to Bodega Bay fire.

The man told firefighters his crab line became caught on the end of his kayak, flipping it. He was dropped into the water and swam to rocks at the base of Bodega Head. He crawled out of the water but was unable to get to shore and flagged down a passing boat, seeking help. The boaters called 911 about 4 a.m., getting Bodega Bay fire and the U.S. Coast Guard.

A firefighter, trained in water rescue, swam to the man and helped him to a coast guard boat and he was taken to safety.

