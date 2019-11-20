Bodega Bay crab fleet to sit out Dungeness opener to avoid whales, urging other ports to do same

Bodega Bay’s commercial crabbing fleet has agreed to voluntarily forgo Friday’s scheduled Dungeness crab season opener, an extraordinary step aimed to avoid potentially harmful encounters with endangered humpback whales that have yet to leave the area their winter home off the coast of Mexico.

The Bodega Bay fleet, which was unanimous in its decision Tuesday, is hoping to persuade nearby ports to follow suit, resisting the urge to get out on the water for the time being, given aerial surveys Monday that documented up to 86 humpback whales gathered off Point Reyes, as well as in the Gulf of the Farallones and Half Moon Bay.

Under California’s newly bolstered regulations to safeguard whales and other marine mammals, even a single case of entanglement in fishing gear could prompt restrictions on the Dungeness crab harvest, including shutdown of the season altogether, imperiling one of the state’s most lucrative fisheries.

“My guys depend on that all winter,” said Lorne Edwards, president of the Bodega Bay Fishermen’s Association, which approved the voluntary delay. “It’s not a gamble that we’re willing to take.”

‘Doing the right thing’

Edwards and other local fishermen said crabbers in San Francisco and Half Moon Bay have expressed concerns about the risk of entanglement but could still choose to go fishing anyway when they meet in their respective ports Wednesday. Their decisions could test Bodega Bay’s resolve. Even California Fish and Wildlife Director Chuck Bonham opted not to take action this week.

Yet local fishermen noted that taking charge of the situation serves their common interests.

“There’s a problem. There’s an issue. And we as fishermen want to be the ones driving the bus,” said Bodega Bay fisherman Dick Ogg, who was on the whale survey flight Monday and serves on a group representing crabbers on entanglement issues. “We want to protect these animals. We are interested in doing the right thing, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

The discussion comes amid preseason uncertainty that rivals any in recent history, with multiple challenges to a successful season launch still unresolved — and with Thanksgiving, high season for fresh, succulent crab, just over a week away.

The traditional Dungeness crab opener along the coast from Sonoma County to southern San Mateo County has already been postponed a week, to Nov. 22, because of concerns about the risk to protected whale species in the region.

The delay was imposed under the terms of a legal settlement reached last spring in a lawsuit filed against Bonham and his agency by the Center for Biological Diversity. The group said state wildlife officials had imperiled endangered blue and humpback whales, as well as sea turtles, by failing to exercise sufficient control over the crab fishery.

The settlement brought a premature end to the last crab season and is likely to curtail seasons going forward. It provided for in-season check-ins and management decisions that further heighten uncertainty for crabbers.

Even before the lingering humpback concentrations were documented Monday, the commercial fleet was on pins and needles, awaiting a last-minute green light from state health officials.

The wait comes after routine, pre-season testing for a dangerous neurotoxin called domoic acid turned up slightly elevated levels among two Dungeness crabs collected near Bolinas over the past month. A six-sample collection tested clean last week, but the results from the most recent test won’t be available until some time before 6 p.m. Wednesday — about the time many commercial captains would have been heading toward their preferred fishing grounds to be ready to begin dropping gear at 6 a.m. Thursday for the Friday opener.