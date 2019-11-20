SMART to begin train service to new Larkspur and Novato stations in mid-December

SMART has completed construction and testing on its 2-mile extension to Larkspur, with plans in motion to start service to the new southern terminus — and ferry hub to San Francisco — by mid-December, the agency announced Wednesday.

The $55.4 million Larkspur extension is SMART’s first completed rail expansion project, a watershed moment for the taxpayer-supported transit system approved by voters in 2008. The present 43-mile line from San Rafael to northern Santa Rosa operates on pre-existing track that SMART upgraded for passenger service, which began in 2017.

The extension took about two and a half years to design, build and roll out service. It includes the addition of 2 miles of accompanying bike and pedestrian pathway adjacent to the rail tracks. The entire project was funded through a mix of federal and regional grants, plus nearly $7 million that SMART allocated from its sales-tax revenue.

The expansion is set to correspond with the addition of a third station in Novato, in the city’s downtown area. Limited weekend service to the new $7 million station will begin shortly after the launch of Larkspur.

No definitive date was given by SMART, but officials said they were looking at a day between the second and third weeks of December to host a celebratory ceremony and kick-off passenger service to Larkspur the next day.

A new train schedule with the additional stops and less gaps in service is set to begin on Jan. 2, officials announced Wednesday. SMART will begin offering trains every 30 minutes during commute hours, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., and 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., plus expanded weekend service.

The additional service was made possible through SMART’s purchase of more trains, now totaling nine sets, and hiring of additional engineer-conductors, said Farhad Mansourian, SMART’s general manager.

