Proposed PG&E monitoring weather forecast to determine extent of North Bay power shut-offs

For a list of resources to help in planning for disaster go to pressdemocrat.com/prepare .

Learn how to prepare for power outages by going to www.ready.gov/power-outages .

To check if your address is impacted, go to psps.ss.pge.com .

Get local emergency alerts: Go to SoCoAlert.com or call 866-939-0911, press "0" at the menu and ask the operator for assistance in registering.

Make sure PG&E has your current contact information by going to www.pge.com or calling 1-800-743-5000.

PG&E made only a slight change in its planned power outage for Sonoma County while slashing the overall number of Northern California customers that could be included in the potential shutoff to reduce fire risk this week.

Among the 16 affected counties, Sonoma has the largest number of customers — 38,376, down about 1,500 from Monday — that could be impacted by the planned outage starting Wednesday morning.

The utility said Tuesday it was issuing 24-hour advance warnings of the outage to about 181,000 customers statewide. That was about 40 percent less than the previous estimate of 303,000 customers in 25 counties.

Six greater Bay Area counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo — were dropped from the potential outage area due to “improved weather conditions,” said Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokeswoman.

“The scope is still changing, as it’s a fluid situation,” she said Tuesday morning.

Dry, windy weather that brings on a high risk of wildfires is expected to begin early Wednesday morning and continue into Thursday, PG&E said.

If the wind subsides Thursday, as expected, PG&E will attempt to inspect deenergized lines and restore power to most customers by the end of the day, Contreras said.

The latest map on Tuesday of the proposed outage in Sonoma County extended from Cloverdale south to Petaluma and the town of Sonoma, mostly east of Highway 101 and along the lower Russian River from Forestville to the coast at Jenner. The rest of the coast was no longer in an outage zone, a change from Monday.

The map showed the blackout cutting into the northeast portion of Santa Rosa, including the Fountaingrove area and Rincon Valley.

PG&E has cut power to county customers five times since Sept. 25.

The Lake County Board of Supervisors received a report Tuesday morning from a PG&E official that the outage would affect 16,000 customers, about 3,000 more than PG&E announced Monday.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said the county had been notified that the planned outage had been scaled back, removing coastal areas of the county. About 1,300 customers are now in the outage area, down from the original scope of 3,000, the department reported.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.