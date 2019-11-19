LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn squared off Tuesday in the first live televised debate of Britain’s election, each trying to spark a lackluster campaign to life.

The hour-long encounter — the first-ever head-to-head TV debate between a British prime minister and a chief challenger — offers Corbyn a chance to make up ground in opinion polls, which show his Labour Party trailing Johnson's Conservatives ahead of the Dec. 12 election.

For Johnson, it’s a chance to shake off a wobbly start that has seen the Conservatives thrown on the defensive by candidates’ gaffes and favoritism allegations involving Johnson’s past relationship with an American businesswoman.

Speaking in front of a live audience at the studios of broadcaster ITV in Salford, northwest England, the two men traded blows over Britain’s stalled departure from the European Union — the reason the election is being held. The U.K. is due to leave the bloc on Jan. 31, after failing to meet the Oct. 31 deadline to approve a divorce deal.

Johnson blamed the opposition for “dither and delay, deadlock and division” and said a Conservative government would “end this national misery, break the deadlock, get Brexit done.”

Corbyn said a Labour government would also settle the Brexit question by negotiating a new divorce deal with the bloc before holding a new EU membership referendum within six months.

Corbyn — a lifelong critic of the EU and lukewarm advocate of Britain’s membership in the bloc — did not answer when asked repeatedly by Johnson whether he would support leaving or remaining in a new referendum.

The Labour leader, meanwhile, slammed Johnson’s claim that he would negotiate a new trade deal with the EU by the end of 2020 as a fantasy, saying such deals usually take years to complete.

“You’re not going to get it done in a few months, and you know that perfectly well,” Corbyn said.

The debate featured only two candidates after the High Court in London rejected a legal challenge from two smaller anti-Brexit parties, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party, over ITV’s decision to exclude their leaders from the debate. The court decided it was a matter of “editorial judgment’’ to limit the format to the leaders of Britain’s two largest political parties, one of whom will almost certainly be the country’s next prime minister.

Later in the campaign, the leaders of smaller parties will take part alongside Labour and the Conservatives in two seven-way debates, and Corbyn and Johnson are due to square off again in a BBC debate on Dec. 6.

The stakes are high for both Johnson and Corbyn as they try to win over a Brexit-weary electorate. Both are trying to overcome a mountain of mistrust.

Johnson, 55, limbered up Tuesday by donning boxing gloves emblazoned with his campaign slogan “Get Brexit done” during a visit to a gym.

Corbyn, 70, was photographed having his beard trimmed at a barber shop and said he prepared for the debate with a Caesar salad and “a couple of cups of tea.”

Johnson — an ebullient but erratic performer — is under fire for failing to deliver on his vow that Britain would leave the EU on Oct. 31. Corbyn, a stolid socialist, is accused by critics of promoting high-tax policies and of failing to clamp down on anti-Semitism within his party.