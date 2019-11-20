FBI, DEA agents investigate rural property near Sebastopol

Federal agents, including members of the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration, raided several locations in Sonoma County on Tuesday, including a property southwest of Sebastopol.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies helped agents execute search warrants Tuesday at multiple locations in the county, sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said. The Sheriff’s Office would not detail the locations or reveal whether any arrests were made.

Valencia referred additional questions to the DEA, which did not return calls for comment Tuesday evening.

FBI spokeswoman Katherine Zackel confirmed FBI agents carried out “court-authorized law enforcement activity” at the 4700 block of Burnside Road, a rural area about 6 miles southwest of Sebastopol.

Multiple law enforcement agencies aided the effort, though Zackel declined to say which agencies. She could not detail the type of activity, say whether anyone was arrested at Burnside Road property or say whether the day’s law enforcement activity extended into other locations in Sonoma County. She cited an ongoing investigation for withholding the information.

“As the investigation is ongoing, I can not provide any further comment at this time,” Zackel said.

