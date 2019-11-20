Rain falls in Sonoma County before red flag warning, power outage

Residents in parts of Sonoma County experienced heavy rain hours before a warning of elevated fire risk was scheduled to take effect in the North Bay and, with it, a power shut-off by PG&E.

The National Weather Serviced received reports of brief periods of heavy rain in parts of Windsor, Healdsburg and Guerneville, meteorologist Spencer Tangen said.

The unexpected rain was created by a small low pressure system moving south along the California coast, he said. Inside was a small pocket that reeled in rising air which ultimately formed precipitation.

“It was kind of took us by surprise a little bit,” Tangen said.

PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said the utility was continuing to monitor conditions ahead of a planned power shut-off beginning around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

She was unsure if the rainfall in Sonoma County would change scope of the impact for the more than 38,000 customers expected to lose power.

“It’s possible it could,” Contreras said. “This is a unique event where there’s precipitation in the forecast in some areas. We’re continuing to monitor.”

The gauge at Sonoma County Municipal Airport read less than 0.1 inch of rain, although the heavier rains appeared to have been felt elsewhere, Tangen said.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.