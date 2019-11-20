Two die in Mendocino County crash, boy in car seat found alive

Two people died in Mendocino County Tuesday night in a Highway 101 crash north of Ukiah, but a child in the SUV survived, according to the CHP.

The victims were identified Wednesday as Cheyenne Hoaglen, 25, and Randolph Balladarez, 32, according to the Mendocino County Coroner’s Office. The two were romantically involved.

They died in the 9:30 p.m. crash near Lake Mendocino Drive, the CHP said in a news release Wednesday.

A four‑year‑old boy riding in a car seat suffered moderate injuries. The boy was Hoaglen’s son, according to authorities.

The crash was the third this week involving a double fatality in the region, or involving local residents.

Hoaglen had been driving a black 2003 Cadillac Escalade, headed north on the highway. North of Lake Mendocino Drive the SUV drove off the east side of the road, dropped down an embankment, hit a metal fence, traveled up a dirt embankment then overturned onto the driver’s side. The vehicle then hit a parked Caterpillar tractor‑scraper parked on a private yard, the CHP said.

First responders found the couple dead from the crash and the boy in the back seat.

On Tuesday, the CHP reported a Lake County man and a Napa County man died Monday night in a Napa Valley head‑on crash involving a driver who crossed double yellow lines on Highway 29 south of Calistoga. And Sunday, two Sonoma County residents died in a San Jose crash when the driver ran off Highway 101 and hit a tree, the CHP said.

The crash remained under investigation. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.