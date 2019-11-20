Subscribe

Two die in Mendocino County crash, boy in car seat found alive

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 20, 2019, 8:31AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Two people died in Mendocino County Tuesday night in a Highway 101 crash north of Ukiah, but a child in the SUV survived, according to the CHP.

The victims were identified Wednesday as Cheyenne Hoaglen, 25, and Randolph Balladarez, 32, according to the Mendocino County Coroner’s Office. The two were romantically involved.

They died in the 9:30 p.m. crash near Lake Mendocino Drive, the CHP said in a news release Wednesday.

A four‑year‑old boy riding in a car seat suffered moderate injuries. The boy was Hoaglen’s son, according to authorities.

The crash was the third this week involving a double fatality in the region, or involving local residents.

Hoaglen had been driving a black 2003 Cadillac Escalade, headed north on the highway. North of Lake Mendocino Drive the SUV drove off the east side of the road, dropped down an embankment, hit a metal fence, traveled up a dirt embankment then overturned onto the driver’s side. The vehicle then hit a parked Caterpillar tractor‑scraper parked on a private yard, the CHP said.

First responders found the couple dead from the crash and the boy in the back seat.

On Tuesday, the CHP reported a Lake County man and a Napa County man died Monday night in a Napa Valley head‑on crash involving a driver who crossed double yellow lines on Highway 29 south of Calistoga. And Sunday, two Sonoma County residents died in a San Jose crash when the driver ran off Highway 101 and hit a tree, the CHP said.

The crash remained under investigation. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine