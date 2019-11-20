Subscribe

Wintry storm brings rain, wind, snow to Southern California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 20, 2019, 8:13AM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — Just days after roasting under record high temperatures, Southern California got a wintry blast Wednesday as a powerful storm brought rain, hail, wind and snow.

Wet conditions made for a slippery commute in Los Angeles while heavy flooding stranded drivers in desert areas to the east.

The Santa Monica Pier and miles of beaches in either direction were evacuated because of lightning strikes.

The cold low-pressure system prompted the National Weather Service to issue flood watches for inland communities. Winter storm warnings were posted for the mountains, where vehicles were required to use chains because of icy roads.

Local ski areas rejoiced at the forecast of several inches of snow.

“Woo hoo!” tweeted the Mountain High resort in the San Gabriel Mountains east of Los Angeles. “Fresh layer of snow overnight. More on the way today.”

Pea-sized hail blanketed downtown Los Angeles sidewalks before being washed away by a deluge of rain. Some areas could see more than 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain.

About 2 inches (6 centimeters) fell in the San Diego area Tuesday, and more was expected.

Voluntary evacuation warnings were in place for canyon communities of Orange and Riverside counties, where mudslides were possible along wildfire burn scars.

Sunday and Monday saw summerlike temperatures in the 90s (above 33 Celsius), but highs on Wednesday stayed in the low 60s (about 16 Celsius).

The storms will move out Thursday, when warmer, drier conditions are expected to return.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine