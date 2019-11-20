Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was dragged into the House impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, with the recounting of new emails and conversations linking him more closely to the effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate President Donald Trump's political rivals than previously known.

The accounts provided in sworn testimony by the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, prompted fresh calls for Pompeo to testify on Capitol Hill and explain his actions for a Ukraine policy he has at times refused to discuss and at other times defended as "wholly appropriate."

Sondland said there was an explicit "quid pro quo" that linked a White House visit for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigations into Trump's political rivals that Pompeo, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and then-national security adviser John Bolton were all aware of.

"They knew what we were doing and why," Sondland said in his opening statement. "Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret."

One of the emails Sondland divulged is an Aug. 11 correspondence in which he describes the statement at the heart of the alleged quid pro quo to Pompeo's senior aides Lisa Kenna and Ulrich Brechbuhl.

Sondland said he told the two aides he "negotiated a statement" from Zelensky that "will hopefully make the boss happy enough to authorize an invitation."

Kenna replied, "Gordon, I'll pass to S," referring to the secretary of state.

Sondland and others have testified that the statement would entail Ukraine announcing investigations into Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that employed the son of former vice president Joe Biden, and an unfounded conspiracy theory about the 2016 election.

At the time, Zelensky was desperately seeking a White House meeting with Trump to project that his country had the support of the United States as it fended off a Russian-backed insurgency. By September, Ukrainians had also become aware that the United States had suspended about $400 million in military aid, Sondland testified.

Eleven days after emailing Kenna and Brechbuhl, Sondland emailed Pompeo proposing that Zelensky and Trump meet in Warsaw. The Ukrainian president could then "look him in the eye and tell him that once Ukraine's new justice folks are in place" he could move forward on "those issues of importance" to Trump, Sondland said.

"Hopefully that will break the logjam," Sondland said.

"Yes," replied Pompeo.

Sondland testified that because Pompeo listened in on the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky, he would have known the "issues of importance" to the president were the investigations into the 2016 election and Burisma.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Pompeo, visiting NATO leaders in Brussels, rebuffed a question about Sondland's testimony during a briefing there.

"I didn't see a single thing today. I was working," he told reporters. "Sounds like you might not have been. I was in meetings all day and haven't had a chance to see any of that testimony."

Sondland's remarks come as Pompeo contemplates a run for the U.S. Senate in Kansas, which he has visited four times this year. As he mulls his political future, he has tried to maintain his status as Trump's most favored foreign policy adviser, a mission many in the State Department say has come at the cost of defending U.S. diplomats under siege by Trump for testifying about an "irregular" Ukraine channel led by his personal attorney to instigate the alleged quid pro quo.