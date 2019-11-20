Rain, cold temperatures headed to Sonoma County next week

Winds buffeted Sonoma County Wednesday, but the dry, blustery air should blow away by Thursday, leaving calm days ahead in advance of possible rain next week, according to the National Weather Service.

As the wind goes, so will a red flag warning that started at 4 a.m. and was expected to remain in place until 7 a.m. Thursday.

“These winds really are going to die down a lot tomorrow. That should be the end of it for this one,” said Spencer Tangen, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

The red flag warning was issued due to the wind and dry conditions. And they arrived before dawn, bringing a gust of 71 mph to Mount St. Helena at 6 a.m.

But overall those conditions eased somewhat Wednesday afternoon, causing PG&E officials to cancel a planned power outage to some 13,000 customers in west Sonoma County set to start late afternoon. More than 5,000 Sonoma County customers who lost power early Wednesday in the planned event were expected to remain without electricity until Thursday morning, although some could be restored sooner, according to the power company.

The rest of the week should have some standard Sonoma County fall weather, with blue skies, calm wind, cold nights and mild afternoons.

Wednesday afternoon was due to be the warmest day, reaching 70 degrees in downtown Santa Rosa — some 5‑10 degrees above average.

Highs through Monday should be in the mid‑to high 60s and winds are predicted to be calm at least through Friday.

Morning temperatures will be in the high 30s throughout the region. Sonoma County issued a cold weather advisory Wednesday morning in response to the morning forecasts, aimed at parts of the county that might be without power.

Infants, the elderly, those without shelter or heat, and people using alcohol or other drugs are at higher risk from health problems caused by cold, the advisory said. Health officials recommended people stay indoors as much as possible when the temperature drops, and wear several layers of loose-fitting clothing.

But where is the rain?

November remains extremely dry, still not reaching one‑tenth of an inch in Santa Rosa, compared to about 4.2 inches normally recorded by this time of the year.

A quick‑moving front passed over the region Tuesday night bringing brief rain showers to some areas. But the amounts were too small to make a difference, Tangen said.

“With that amount of rain, some grasses get a little bit wet but with the gusty winds and dry conditions it doesn’t take long at all to dry out,” Tangen said. “There still are concerns about fire weather.”

That soaking rain that’s needed could arrive next week, Tangen said.

There’s a cold storm headed this way, currently due late Tuesday into Wednesday.

“There’s quite a bit of uncertainty with how much, but it’s looking like the decent, highest amount of rain we’ve seen so far this year,” Tangen said. “We’re watching. We’re hoping it does come in.”

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.