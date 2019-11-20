Subscribe

10 tons of marijuana found hidden in truck at Mexico border

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 20, 2019, 2:37PM

SAN DIEGO — Federal officials say more than 10 tons of marijuana has been found hidden in a big rig crossing into Southern California from Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Wednesday the truck’s manifest claimed it was carrying a shipment of “plastic garment hangers.”

Officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry x-rayed the trailer and then used a drug-sniffing dog that discovered more than 850 plastic-wrapped packages containing the pot.

Officials say it has a street value of more than $8 million.

The driver, a 47-year-old Mexican national, was turned over to Homeland Security investigators.

