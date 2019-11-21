Subscribe

Two hurt in three-vehicle Santa Rosa crash that damaged fire hydrant, power pole

CHANTELLE LEE AND WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 21, 2019, 8:45AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Santa Rosa on Wednesday that took out a fire hydrant and damaged a power pole, police said.

The pileup involving a pick-up truck, an SUV and a parked car occurred about 2 p.m. on North Dutton Avenue near Jennings Avenue, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Hector De Leon, who said the hydrant was “sheared off” and the pole was leaning into the road.

Investigators suspect the SUV, traveling east on Jennings, didn’t stop at a stop sign, leading to a collision with the pick-up traveling north on Dutton, De Leon said.

The drivers of the pick-up and the SUV both were hospitalized with moderate injuries, De Leon said.

Authorities did not suspect either driver was impaired and did not immediately make any arrests, he said. The parked car was unoccupied.

City utility workers were dispatched to deal with the gushing hydrant and PG&E was notified to fix the damaged pole.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine